Last summer while announcing the races at the Circus City Speedway former sprint car owner/driver and now mini-sprint owner for his son Jack, Chris Hoyer and I reminisced about the things we’ve seen over the years.
“Do you realize just how lucky we’ve been?” Hoyer asked me that night. “We’ve got to see [Jon] Stanbrough during his prime, Tony Elliott, Kevin Thomas, Gary Fisher. Now [2019] we get to see the new big names working their way up.”
At the time Hoyer mentioned it to me it was kinda cool. On the drive home that night it was 40 minutes of recollections of what has been and anticipation of what is coming down the road.
Last week I was like a young kid during Christmas week.
Every night last week leading up to the Daytona 500 there was a race on either Speedshifttv.com, Dirtvision.com or FloRacing.com. Needless to say getting the 2020 season underway was just a click of my Amazon Firestick away (or laptop or any other devices).
The first two nights of last week saw Tony Stewart’s All-Star Circuit of Champions mixing it up at Florida’s East Bay Raceway Park while the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Cars were on hand at Bubba’s Raceway Park in Ocala Thursday through Saturday.
Granted I’m a non-wing sprint fan first and foremost but to see Stewart’s touring series is likewise a breath of fresh air as Aaron Ruetzel and Kyle Larson staked wins at East Bay. When rain dampened Thursday’s USAC opener the solution was to pop over to the Fox Sports App on my firestick and catch up with what was going on at Daytona.
While watching Daytona practice I recalled Hoyer’s converstation and took it a step further.
I remember watching Jeff Gordon tear up the USAC National Midget Division with his young man mustache while rocking the mullet that was the rave in the 90s. Also during that time period Stewart rose to fame, becoming the first driver in USAC history to win the Triple Crown (Sprints, Midgets and Silver Crown) in the same season. Not much longer there was this kid who looked more like a linebacker than a race car driver from South Bend who knew only one speed — fast.
There was a night at Indianapolis Raceway Park (now Lucas Oil Raceway Park) when Ryan Newman had the fans on the edge of their respective seats with a qualifying run for the ages as he had his Mel Kenyon-owned No. 61 sideways right up against the wall through all four corners. On a dirt track that’s not at all uncommon, however on a paved track it was downright breathtaking.
Then there was the night at the Kokomo Speedway when the USAC midgets were on hand and there was a pretty decent shoe from Australia named Carl Olsen who was piloting a team car to Elliott for the event.
Although the particulars escape me I do recall somehow Newman and Olsen coming together, knocking the front end out of Olsen’s car and prompting track officials to throw the red flag. From the time he unbuckled from his No. 17, Olsen made it no secret he was going to confront Newman, whose car was stopped just north of the flagstand on the front straight.
While track officials jostled with Olsen, apparently Newman saw what was going on and unstrapped himself and stood up in his car. Olsen, who 30 seconds prior looked ready to fight Mike Tyson, got a glimpse of Newman and, to put it nicely, opted not to carry on with what was definitely going to be a one-sided fight.
Fast forward some 25 or so years later and Newman is a decorated star of the NASCAR Cup Series, a former winner of the Daytona 500 as well as the Brickyard 400 and has helped bring the Roush Racing team back to relevancy after struggling mightily the last dozen years.
While leading on the final lap of this year’s Daytona 500, Newman’s Koch Industries No. 17 was clipped by Ryan Blaney who was trying to help his Ford Racing stablemate to the win. The bump sent Newman sliding sideways then going airborne. With his driver side exposed, Cory LaJoie slammed hard into the A-post inside the cockpit of Newman’s car which immediately was a cause of concern.
When commentators Gordon and Mike Joy were visibly shaken in the post-race rundown as well as officials ushering the media out of the pit area and tarps were employed to block Newman’s extraction from his crumpled car most folks who follow the sport harkened back to almost 19 years ago to the day when the same thing happened with the great Dale Earnhardt.
Throughout the night I couldn’t shake the image of Newman with his arms draped around his two daughters just moments before the green flag dropped for the first time Sunday afternoon. Personally I said prayer after prayer for that not to be the last time that the veteran driver ever got to hug his children.
Thankfully, Wednesday night after I’d been sleeping nearly all day with a bout of the flu, someone sent me a picture of Newman in his hospital gown smiling and hugging his kids. Not too long after that there was the picture of him and his daughters leaving the hospital following his release.
Fans and drivers alike know the risk involved with the sport of auto racing. It’s what keeps us pumped up, watching those brave drivers in any division out there pushing a car to its limits. Many so-called fans say they love to watch because of the wrecks. To those fans just remember, whoever it is that’s wrecking is someone’s son, brother, wife, husband, friend or in some cases dad or mom.
The racing community has began to take for granted that every driver will walk away with a few bumps and bruises but still be there to run the next race.
We’ve gotten spoiled with all the advances and safety equipment but days like Monday when the racing community feared for Newman’s life and August of 2016 when Bryan Clauson paid the ultimate price after his midget flipped at Belleville and his cage was exposed only to be struck directly are the grim reminders of how cruel the sport we love so much can take away from us.
