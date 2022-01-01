Wouldn’t it be something if we as people could realize that today will be the good old days of tomorrow?
At the end of each calendar year it’s great to give pause and reflect on what has transpired the previous 12 months, both at the race track as well as all that has happened personally. Through the friendships I’ve developed on Facebook, it makes looking back on things all the easier.
In the past few weeks, Jim Fischer of Fischer’s Pictorials has posted numerous photos of the early 1990s from the Kokomo Speedway. The likes of Gary Fisher in the famed Evans’ Bottle Shop No. 79, Dave Darland in the Beachy’s Machine Shops yellow and black No. 36D. These are just a couple of the more recent pictures that come to mind but man, what an era the 90s were.
Of course that was the old configuration of the local oval when the track was a legit ¼-mile bullring with very little banking. The early 90s were, in my opinion anyway, the most competitive from the front to the back of the pack.
In those days it was a “pick-em” as to who would stand victorious at the end of the night. Fisher was a force as was Darland, Tony Elliott, Tony Jarrett, Tony Plough, Jeff Donelson, Mike Mann, Kevin Thomas, Derek Davidson, Brian Hayden and Kent Christian just to mention some of the talent that we were blessed with in those days.
At that time, Tony Stewart was an extremely talented USAC driver, but who would have foreseen what was to come with the Columbus driver now regarded as one of the best ever to strap into a race car. Same was true with Kenny Irwin Jr., who along with Stewart were the two biggest draws in ESPN’s Saturday Night Thunder Series.
As a matter of fact, Irwin had arguably one of the loudest crashes the old configuration had when he was piloting Ben Bowen’s No. 10. The driver who would later go on to compete in NASCAR and have a moderately successful career before being killed in a practice crash at New Hampshire, biked Bowen’s sprinter in turn one and flat out hammered the concrete in turn one. Every time the car would roll over you could hear components on the car rattling and/or falling off. Just a few laps later Jason McCord, who would later go on to head the competition for USAC and now POWRi, did something similar except in turn two. McCord’s wasn’t quite as noisy as Irwin’s, but it was sure close.
The 90s also saw J.J. Yeley wow the crowds at the local oval in the Gardner Racing No. 96 with his hammer down style, throwing the car sideways midway down the straights to rip into the corners. The Smith brothers, Dustin and Corey, made the move to sprints during that era and both were successful as Dustin even captured a track title in the early 2000s.
Back then the old open trailers weren’t a rarity like they are now and it was always cool to see the various race cars coming and going up and down the road with the race cars proudly on exhibit for everyone to see. Nowadays, even ¼-midgets are rolling into towns with enclosed trailers.
Back then though, we didn’t know any better. We had no idea that there would be such a thing as COVID coming up in 20-30 years. We never would have imagined the division among our great country over pretty much everything. There are so many friends I have known all my life who are way far left or way far right and both sides are staunch in their opinions.
In the good old days, car owners would work on their cars in the family garage and in a lot of case to the dismay of neighbors, would try and tune the motor from said garage with the roar piercing the quiet neighborhood evenings. Mechanics would have the ear to know just what to do to smooth out a motor.
A lot of the bigger teams have huge garages with multiple cars complete or close to being complete. Instead of having the ear of the old school guys, a majority of the teams have a computer to plug into the motor and get feedback and data to streamline what adjustments need to be made.
Not complaining, the racing now is competitive, at least at the top of the pyramid of sprint car racing. Unless a driver has a near-perfect night on a track they are very familiar with, in all likelihood a local non-regular to USAC competition will be hard-pressed to surprise the heavy hitters.
