Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.