It’s been quite a while since I’ve sat down to write a column covering the racing around the area.
Like everything else, the COVID pandemic of 2020 deterred racing as a whole with limited or no fans allowed. Then when the 2021 season rolled around, the death of my mother early in the season coupled with a busy work schedule both full-time as well as helping at various race tracks left little time to do much as far as writing.
Now, to be honest, it feels therapeutic to get to sit in front of the keyboard and go over various topics that hopefully makes for some entertaining reading.
Despite not doing any writing, rest assured that there has been no complacency of keeping up with the goings on in the dirt track racing world, most notably the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series and the season-long points battle between Brady Bacon and Kevin Thomas Jr.
The pair are separated by 64 points heading into this weekend’s event at the Perris (California) Auto Speedway for the annual running of the Oval Nationals, beginning Thursday and concluding Saturday.
Using uncanny consistency, Bacon has parlayed a season of solid top-five runs and three feature wins into 2,590 points. Thomas, on the other hand, won the season opener in Florida all the way back in February and has visited victory lane five other times to head into the weekend with 2,526 markers. In fact it could be argued that the Cullman, Alabama, shoe enters the weekend as the series’ hottest driver. The former winner of the Sprint Car Smackdown at the Kokomo Speedway picked up a win at the Tri-State Speedway on Sept. 18, then two races later hit paydirt at the Lawrenceburg Speedway early in October.
Following the three-day show in California, the series will venture to Arizona next weekend (Nov. 12-13) at the Arizona Speedway to conclude what has turned out to be a highly competitive and interesting season.
Another driver to keep a close eye on this weekend will be Shelbyville’s second-generation standout C.J. Leary.
Leary, who scored his first career sprint car and USAC-sanctioned sprint car race at the local track, his picked up five feature wins including two in South Dakota in the prestigious three-day show hosted by Huset’s Speedway in mid-September.
Tanner Thorson has been impressive in his first stint behind the wheel of a non-wing sprinter. The former USAC Nos Energy Drink National Midget Series champ had some experience piloting a winged sprint car and less than a handful of starts in a non-wing prior to this season, but the sure-fire choice as the series’ Rookie of the Year for 2021 has, like Leary, racked up an impressive five feature wins aboard the Reinbold/Underwood Racing No. 19AZ.
Justin Grant, who picked up the Sprint Car Smackdown title at Kokomo in August, is third in the points battle, 138 markers ahead of Thorson who has not participated in all the events to date. Leary is fifth.
Like always, the weekend’s activities can be seen on the FloRacing app. A rundown of the weekends happenings will be covered next week.
Thanks for reading and I am so glad to be back.
