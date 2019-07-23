Four down, four to go.
That’s the mantra for the teams chasing the coveted Indiana Sprint Week presented by NOS Energy Drink after the opening four nights took place in withering heat.
With the stakes being what they are combined with testosterone, adrenaline and simply hating to lose, especially in 100-plus degree heat index temperatures, drivers are already getting a bit on edge.
In the opening leg, there have been four different winners and about the only thing that seems certain is that C.J. Leary is definitely going to be a contender all season as he has finished no worse than third place the opening four nights.
As crazy as it sounds, the biggest “upset” thus far would have to be former Kokomo resident Shane Cottle and his win on opening night at the Gas City I-69 Speedway.
Cottle, the winningest driver in the history of the track, had to work his way through the B-main event and started 18th in the 30-lap feature. In his 14th year of chasing ISW points, Cottle finally broke though for his first Sprint Week win in the most exciting of ways.
After methodically working his way through the field, the popular driver was running second to Leary with only a handful of laps remaining. After taking the white flag, Leary stayed up on the cushion he ran flawlessly all night while Cottle was nailed downed to the catfish line at the bottom of the track. Coming to the checkered flag it was so close that officials had to examine replays as the finish was too close to call with the naked eye.
Further muddling the decision was that Leary’s transponder showed he won by .002; however, after reviewing replays, it was determined Cottle’s front wheels of the Epperson Racing No. 2E crossed the finish line first.
Naturally, Leary was upset.
“I want to see the replay,” he stated while the crowd booed him. “You [the fans] can boo me but the transponder said I won. I’m not taking anything away from Shane but I want to see it. I thought I won.”
For Cottle he was simply soaking in what he called the second biggest win of his career, with his win at Anderson’s Little 500 still his biggest to date.
“The car was great all night and [Epperson] and the guys did a great job,” he beamed. “As I started picking cars off one by one I got to thinking ‘hell I can win this thing’. Truthfully I was pretty sure I won, because when I was crossing the finish line I glanced to my right and I didn’t see anyone there.”
Chris Windom ended up third behind the two front-runners with Brady Bacon taking fourth and Kevin Thomas Jr. fifth. Kokomo’s Corey Smith was 19th while Lincoln’s Dave Darland took 20th.
In sports you are only as good as your last game, or in this case, last race and Cottle found that out quickly in Friday’s second leg at the Plymouth as he failed to transfer to the feature after getting caught up in an accident in the B-main.
As it was in the feature Indianapolis’ Tyler Courtney went from winning a feature at Eldora on Wednesday to 23rd at Gas City on Thursday back to the winner’s circle on Friday, getting around Bacon with just 13 laps remaining.
Leary again had to settle for second and Justin Grant rebounded from a so-so performance the night before to take third. Bacon ended up fourth and Jason McDougal fifth. Like Cottle, Darland saw his night come to an early end, finishing one spot shy of transferring in the B-main.
The hottest night of the weekend both in the air and on the track was Saturday when the series made its way to the Kokomo Speedway for the third night of ISW and fourth straight night for the series since the Eldora race was a rain make-up from May and those points are not included in the ISW points.
On the track Marion’s Scotty Weir, driving the simple looking, no sponsored Peterson Racing No. 4P, showed that big fancy trailers and flashy graphics don’t make a race car go fast as he paced the field for the first 19 laps.
For most of those 19 laps he had Chris Windom nipping at his heels aboard the NOS Energy Drink/Goacher Racing No. 5G. On the 20th circuit Windom put all four wheels above the cushion and got a great run off of turn two to take over the top spot.
With the laps winding down, Bacon threw his Hoffman Racing/Mean Green No. 69 into the mix using the bottom flawlessly at the south end of the track.
On the final lap Bacon got a great run to pull alongside Windom entering turn three when Windom slammed the door on Bacon’s attempt as he held off the Oklahoma standout to earn the win. Bacon settled for second and Leary again stood on the podium with his third-place run.
“That was kind of old school Kokomo out there [Saturday],” stated Windom. “I was chasing Weir and he was on the cushion and I knew I had to try something so I went over the cushion and got a good run so I just stayed up there. I did drop down there in three to try and slow Bacon’s momentum but that’s racing.
"It’s always special to win, especially here at Kokomo. You know you’ve worked hard when you win at this track.”
Bacon wasn’t too happy with Windom’s last-lap chop in turn three.
“That 5 car has been banging into a lot of cars these last couple of nights,” he said. “I thought we were racing him clean all night then he wipes out my right side on the last lap. That’s OK, he needs to realize that we still have quite a few more races coming up this week.”
Kyle Cummins was fourth and Weir slipped back to fifth down the stretch. Cottle was 13th while Darland claimed 17th. Corey Smith came up just short in the B-main.
USAC officials and teams were not only racing on the track they were racing to beat Mother Nature on Sunday night at the Lawrenceburg Speedway.
In the end the series won by a couple of minutes and Grant was a force on the track, leading all 30 laps. Windom charged to a second-place finish while Leary was third in his No. 19AZ. Thomas rebounded from a tough first three nights to take fourth and Carson Short was fifth. Darland earned the Hard Charger of the Race award, finishing 11th after starting 22nd.
The race finished in just the nick of time as the skies opened up during victory lane interviews.
After taking Monday and today to rest, the series jumps back into action Wednesday night at Terre Haute followed by stops at Lincoln Park Speedway (Thursday), Bloomington Speedway (Friday) and a new champion will be crowned Saturday at the Tri-States Speedway in Haubstadt.
Leary leads Windom by 11 points (298-287) heading into the second half of the mini-series. Bacon is third with 277 points while Grant sits in fourth with 257 markers. Thomas (244) rounds out the top five with as many as eight drivers realistically still in the hunt for the title.
