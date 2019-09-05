As a young kid in the 1970s, there were two days each year to which I looked so very forward — Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Aside from the obvious, back then that was pretty much the school year, from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Also, those were race nights that as a young kid I knew there was a chance that if I played my cards right with my dad, that we would probably go back to the pits following the races since he didn’t have to work the next day.
Those were the good old days of racing.
Teams would roll into the pits on a big open trailer with a tire rack and that was it.
I’m not going to say I don’t admire seeing the fancy semis and transporters with the cool graphics rolling into town, because that’s part of what makes big events just that, big events. But the days of following a sprint car down the highway on the way home brings back a myriad of memories.
Promoting the sport was different back in those days as well.
Bill Lipkey was way ahead of his time with his Kokomo Speedway truck and cars that he would wheel around town inviting whomever to try and come out. He’d even tell kids where there were holes in the fence so they could “sneak in” if they really wanted to come.
With the O’Connor family and Rob Goodman promoting the goings on at the Kokomo Speedway, things have reached past just the local level as fans from across the country schedule their vacations around either Indiana Sprint Week or the Sprint Car Smackdown, or both in a lot of cases.
Someone can correct me if I’m wrong but if I remember correctly there were tickets purchased from 34 different states, Australia, New Zealand and England for the most recent Smackdown. That’s making a huge race weekend something special — an event. Something that old men like me can tell their grandkids about.
Seeing what Curt Bullick and Jerry Gappens Jr. are doing at both Circus City Speedway and the Gas City I-69 Speedway is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Both of these men have invested their heart and soul into their respective tracks simply because of the passion they have for the sport.
Friday night at Gas City watching Gappens following Geo Scelzi’s dominant win in the FAST Sprint Car Series was akin to the years I spent covering stick-and-ball sports and there was the proud mom or dad in the stands watching their kids. Seeing Gappens took me back to those days and that race track was his kid as he sat on the front row watching the interview with Scelzi smiling from ear to ear.
A week or so ago Bullick called and told me about what he had planned for veteran mini-sprint race driver Clarence Hoch, who was wounded in Vietnam 50 years ago.
With full intentions of being there, a 100-degree fever forced me to do otherwise, but what Bullick did was the kind of thing that tugs at your heart.
He had a Congressman on hand to present Hoch with his Purple Heart Award from his wound in combat some 50 years ago. He went on to note that as long as he was in charge of Circus City that every Labor Day weekend event was going to be the Clarence Hoch Tribute.
Getting the chance to watch on Facebook Bullick surprising Hoch with the tribute was a tear-jerker for the ages. If you’re reading this, go to Circus City’s Facebook page and watch the video and Hoch’s reaction. It was totally priceless and showed me once again why I love this family called auto racing.
I know that Gappens was awarded the Hoosier Auto Racing Fans 2018 Promoter of the Year for virtually bringing the old speed plant back to life. Bullick with his crew have changed the culture at Peru’s track and includes $10,000-to-win non-wing nationals the past two years. As a matter of fact, this year’s edition was featured on Speed Sport News Presents on MAV TV.
After the last couple of weeks I just wanted to thank the three local promoters who have made racing what it is for us fans here in central-Indiana. We are quick to criticize the promoters when things don’t go right but rarely do they get the pat on the back they deserve for what they do.
If I had a vote, it would be a three-way tie for the O’Connors, Bullick and Gappens for 2019 HARF Promoter of the Year.
