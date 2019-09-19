It seems like only yesterday that area race fans were keeping an eye on the weather, anxiously awaiting to see if Mother Nature would cooperate and let the Kokomo Speedway kick off the local season with the annual running of the Kokomo Grand Prix featuring the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midget Series.
Now, nearly six months later, Justin Grant has won another track championship at the local oval, Indiana Sprint and Midget Weeks have since passed and more recently the eighth running of the Sprint Car Smackdown was put in the books.
By no means, however, is the season over.
Friday night the Lucas Oil National Late Model touring series will make its first-ever appearance at the track. What that means is the likes of recent World 100 winner Jonathon Davenport, Jimmy Owens, Tim McCreadie, former series champion Josh Richards, Billy Moyer Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Billy Moyer Sr., Tyler Erb and Scott Bloomquist, just to mention a few, are expected to be on hand.
Although Kokomo is primarily a sprint car track, those who aren’t diehard race fans may not realize that the visiting series is Late Model’s version of the World of Outlaws in sprint cars. The top drivers from around the country will converge on the track and expect a huge crowd to accompany the series.
The winner will take home a whopping $12,000, among the highest, if not the highest, paying purses in the track’s history. In recent memory, only the first running of the Vince Osman Memorial with its purse along with lap money would compare.
Also on hand will be the Ethanol Modified Series that visited the Gas City I-69 Speedway last Friday night with a stellar field of cars on hand, including eventual winner Todd Sherman. In that division look for Derek Losh, Jamie Lomax, Zeke McKenzie, Bradley Jameson, Garrett Jameson, Dylan Woodling and Dillon Nausbaum, to name a few. It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility that a car count nearing 100 between the two divisions will be packed in the pits.
As noted above, the season is rapidly coming to a close but there are still three more dates dotting the schedule before the gates close on another successful season.
Next Sunday (Sept. 29) the Fast on Dirt Winged Sprint Car Series and the weekly Kokomo Sprint Car Series will be competing in an all open-wheel night of racing. Expect the likes of Geo Scelzi, Brandon Wimmer among others to be on hand for the winged sprints while the regulars of the non-wing division like Grant, Kevin Thomas, Jr., Dave Darland, Thomas Meseraull, Parker Frederickson, Dustin Smith and Corey Smith will more than likely suit up for the event.
The season finale will be Oct. 18-19 with the yearly running of the Kokomo Klash, which features pretty much every division imaginable. On the first night the sprints, 305 Winged Sprints, 600 Winged Micro Sprints and Thunder Cars will be in action. In Saturday’s season finale, the Late Models, Modifieds, Sportsman, Street Stocks and Hornet divisions will take center stage.
The season is drawing to a close, but make plans to be at the track for the remaining four shows. Every event promises to provide the top-notch, down-to-the-wire action to which local fans have become accustomed.
Ticket information for all of the remaining events can be found on all the social media outlets as well as www.kokomospeedway.net.
Get out and support as many races as possible because it’s just a matter of time until all the leaves have dropped and the snow will be flying and fans will begin the annual countdown until the new season begins.
