One of the nicer things about streaming programs on our television is the ability to watch interesting programs that we never knew existed.
For instance, several years ago I stumbled across a movie centered around the Indianapolis 500 called “Winning” and it starred a young Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward, Richard Thomas (pre-John Boy of the Walton’s fame) and Robert Wagner. For years I’ve searched for that movie just to watch it again as it was filmed almost entirely in and around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Newman played a veteran racer with Woodward playing first his love interest and later his wife in the show while Thomas was Woodward’s son from a previous marriage. Wagner was the up-and-coming driver who was a teammate to Newman for the month of May.
Suffice to say, thanks to modern technology and my handy Amazon Firestick, I found the movie once again and watched it in its entirety although I knew exactly what was going to happen and when, it still was the best racing movie I’ve ever seen.
Although it’s hard to say that “Days of Thunder” with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman wasn’t the worst adaptation of racing to hit the big screen I actually did find a movie that makes the “Top Gun” on four wheels movie look like it should have gotten an Oscar.
I’d heard rumors about John Travolta hanging around the Talladega Short Track, a ½-mile dirt track just down the road from the Talladega Super Speedway. The murmur was that Travolta was going to star in a movie based on dirt track racing.
Sorry to say, over the offseason I actually did stumble across that flick as well.
The story centers on a former local legend (Travolta) who lost his wife in a traffic accident and who along with his son fields a Dirt Late Model car. Travolta’s character doesn’t have the finances to field a consistently fast race car and his son has an option to drive for the guy who was Travolta’s biggest rival when he was still racing.
The highlight of the show was Shania Twain, who becomes Travolta’s sounding board after his son jumps ship. Not that Twain’s acting was that great but you can mute the television and still be impressed with her performance.
Friday night though I stumbled across a documentary of Willie T. Ribbs on Netflix. It’s nearly two hours of all the hurdles the driver overcame just to get an opportunity for a black driver in a predominantly white sport.
Sure, there was Wendell Scott and Joie Ray, but neither of those drivers rose to the upper echelons of the sport like Ribbs did.
He was a consistent winner in Formula Ford in England as he chased his dream of either racing Formula One and/or the Indy 500. Along the way he attempted NASCAR; however being the only black driver with most of the hotbed of the sport at that time being in the deep South, he saw promoters turn him away, death threats as well as promoter Humpy Wheeler getting death threats if he allowed Ribbs to race at Charlotte back in the mid 1980s.
To be honest, I knew of Ribbs through Speed Sport Magazine but never imagined the hurdles he had to face just to get a chance. Former drivers talk of how he was as good as anyone if given the right equipment throughout the show. At one point it even acknowledges how Ribbs was poised to become the first black driver to win the SCCA Championship before blowing an engine in the final race. The team manager noted how his teammate, David Hobbs, had a motor with a fraction of the miles on it, but Ribbs’ car was relegated to the tired, old engine which all but assured he wouldn’t win the title.
The documentary shows his accomplishments along with his trials and tribulations throughout, leading up to his becoming the first black driver to qualify for Indy in 1991. It was then I realized that I was privileged to have seen history first hand, however at the time I had no idea what Ribbs had accomplished was the equivalent of Jackie Robinson in baseball as he broke the color barrier.
Both watching Ribbs’ excitement and recalling how loud the crowd was that day nearly 29 years ago again in the documentary literally brought tears to my eyes. Here’s a guy who had nearly every obstacle imaginable thrown in front of him but somehow, through toughness, willpower and flat-out stubbornness, he overcame all of that. It’s living proof that we as human beings can do whatever we want in this life if we’re willing to work hard and take the chance.
After the documentary (titled “Uppity”) ended I found myself with mixed emotions. On the one hand, I was so impressed with Ribbs and how he didn’t quit when I or anyone else I’ve ever met would have quit and tried something else. On the flip side, I was embarrassed by the ignorance of so many people 30 years ago wishing harm on another human being put on this earth by the same God, that they would threaten or wish harm on someone just because of the color of his skin.
So in closing, if the opportunity comes to watch either “Winning” or “Uppity”, both are well worth the time spent. For arcade types who like unrealistic action, “Days of Thunder” is a couple hours of your life you won’t get back, but OK. If you’re a Travolta or Twain fan I’d recommend “Swordfish” for Travolta and any Twain video. Both are much better than their movie.
