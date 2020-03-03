Since I began writing this column however many years ago (20 something), it’s been a double-edged sword of sorts.
The good side is, as a whole, the racing community is one big family. In no other sport do you see folks go out of the way to talk to you because you happen to be wearing a certain team uniform colors as you do in racing.
I have several examples, but for now I’ll just mention a few.
While on the way to Alabama’s Talladega Motor Speedway for the October race a few years back with my dad, we stopped at a rest park to stretch out and take a break. Knowing full well I was in for a full day of driving, and considering we left uber early in the morning, I just grabbed a T-shirt and a pair of jeans before rolling south.
At no point did I realize what T-shirt I had on until we stopped at a rest area and while using the restroom (always awkward in a rest park) I hear a gentleman to my right say, “So you’re a Shane Cottle fan are you?” Not knowing what in the world he was talking about, I glanced first at my hat, then my shirt and realized where this stranger was coming from.
A couple years back while watching the tide rise at Daytona Beach wearing a Dustin Smith shirt, a guy who I literally had seen hours on end the previous four days at the condo community we were staying at and hadn’t so much as given me a nod of hello realized he and I had something in common. He proceeded to tell me race stories until it was too dark to take in the highlight of every evening for me which was watching the tide come in.
That’s what makes the race community so special.
Sure, we all have disagreements and often exchange words and blows, but when push comes to shove race fans band together. Over the years I’ve been criticized for the amount of attention I give to the sprint car community and to be honest I do. I’ve loved sprint cars since I was 4 years old but that doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy a good modified or Thunder Car race either.
Noting how the racing community is like a family makes things like what have went on this offseaon so tough.
We’ve recently lost former Thunder Car champion at Kokomo Jason Larrison, Street Stock veteran Thurman Wines and just recently famed engine builder Ezra Beachy.
With Larrison, I was lucky enough to get to know him during his strong runs aboard his No. 26 doing a feature article on him and talking weekly to him after his solid runs. With Thurman, he was always asking about my dad since he had retired from Mohr Construction. My dad had his dump truck business and while both were working, they regularly crossed paths. Not a time would go by when walking through the pits he wouldn’t ask how pop was doing.
With Mr. Beachy, we would “bench race” every time we got together. He loved to tell stories about the cars he put motors in, but he loved to talk Indiana University basketball even more. Once he got to talking IU hoops (which I hold dear as well) he’d just light up. He and I both had read a lot of the same books regarding life with Bobby Knight in both John Feinstein’s “Season on the Brink” and Steve Alford’s “Playing for Knight.” Many hours he and I would spend going over the different things we took from each of those books.
I’ve always tried not to get too close to anyone in all my years here on Earth. My thinking has always been if you’re not too close it won’t hurt so bad when someone you know or thought a lot of is gone. To be honest it hasn’t worked. I’ll still miss shooting the bull with all three gentlemen mentioned above and those times when I’ve kept my distance were moments I can never get back.
The memories I’ll take from each of them was Larrison thanking me for an article while wearing a white T-shirt with the sleeves cut off and a pair of red racing pants with a white stripe. Thurman will be that ever-present smile and handshake and with Mr. Beachy just getting to know one of the best engine builders who’s ever graced this earth.
Thoughts and prayers to all three men and their families and loved ones.
