Sports are an integral part of our culture.
Competitive events bring large groups of folks together for a common cause — to cheer on their favorite team and boo the opponent. With all that’s transpired thus far in 2020, that for the most part was taken away from all of us. During the absence of sports it’s seemed like a snowball heading downhill with more and more things that make us shake our collective heads in disbelief.
Let’s be real, 2020 has totally stunk so far.
That’s what made the events at Circus City Speedway in Peru so special two weekends ago. What I got the opportunity to witness nearly made me forget about everything we’ve taken for granted for so long not being available to us because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nope, on that night at the 1/8-mile bullring, all the bad taste of 2020 thus far was gone even if it was only for one night. To be honest at this point, anything that takes a person’s mind off of what’s going on in the world is a blessing.
It was nearly a year ago when 25-year-old Micro Sprint driver Halen Shafer lost his father, Todd, unexpectedly. The duo had been fixtures on the mini-sprint scene for years until the younger Shafer went into the military, which put his racing on hold.
Upon his return he and his father managed some top-five outings but the duo couldn’t quite get over the hump and capture a feature event. Almost two months before his dad’s sudden passing, Shafer’s wife gave birth to his first child, a son.
In a span of eight weeks the younger Shafer had gone from the highest of highs with the birth of his child to the lowest of lows with his dad’s passing. Those around micro-sprint circles speculated whether or not Halen would continue to race.
Competing in “Curt’s COVID-19 Challenge” in the A-Class Micro feature event Shafer picked up his first win in three years, not to mention the first since his son’s birth and the loss of his dad.
“It was bittersweet,” said Shafer of the win. “We had that long stretch of green flag racing and I was getting in a groove, but then the caution came out late in the race and I didn’t think it was ever going to end.”
With help in the form of Adam Clark, Jon Locke, Dave Culp and Zach Wyant, it was almost as if him winning was meant to be. He was strong earlier in the night in his heat race, leading all the way until the last 10 feet, then with a few adjustments his No. 36HS was on rails for the 20-lap main event.
“It was a special night,” he stated. “We had been so close to winning when Dad was still with us but I was finishing third or fourth. To get that one, well I was thinking late in the race I bet he was up in heaven smiling and cheering me on.”
It wasn’t just his dad cheering from up above. Those who realized the roller-coaster of emotions the young man has went through in the last 11 months were pulling for him as well. For that, a heartfelt thanks to you Halen for giving a lot of us something to smile about.
Kokomo to host IMW
For Kokomo Speedway fans the long wait is just about over as the local track will host the finale of the USAC Indiana Midget Week featuring the NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series on Sunday.
The top midget drivers from around the country, including Kyle Larson, are expected to be on hand as well as the Kokomo Speedway Sprint Car Series which should see numerous drivers pulling double-duty.
The series kicked off Tuesday night at the Paragon Speedway followed by a stop at Jerry Gappens’ Gas City I-69 Speedway. Tonight and Friday will see the Lincoln Park Speedway play host as the Bloomington date was scratched due to restrictions that are still in place at the southern-Indiana track.
Saturday night the series will trek to the Lawrenceburg before crowing the champion Sunday. For ticket information visit www.usacracing.com or www.kokomospeedway.net.
