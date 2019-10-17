It seems like just yesterday that a fresh-faced youngster rolled onto the Kokomo Speedway to begin his racing career. Now, through four different track owners and a completely new configuration at the local track he cut his teeth on, Russiaville’s Dustin Smith is about to wrap up his 25th year behind the wheel of a non-wing sprint car.
That’s the cool thing about getting the opportunity to cover this crazy sport of racing, it’s the different personalities among the drivers and friendships that will likely last a lifetime and Smith is one of those guys who I hope to still call a friend for years to come.
Starting out with his older brother, Corey, the younger Smith was ready to jump behind the wheel of the second car in his parents’ stable upon his graduation from Western High School. At 19 years of age the General Motors employee finally got to join his brother, piloting the Shearer Printing/Smith Racing No. 77S.
Fast forward to 2019, Smith, now 43 years old, may have a little less hair than he did all those years ago but along the way he’s fashioned quite a career.
He is tied with Thomas Meseraull for career feature wins in the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) and is arguably one of the most decorated drivers in the series’ existence following series championships following the 2012 and 2017 season. In between titles, the likeable veteran was runner-up in 2015 and 2016.
“We had some good years running [BOSS],” Smith said. “I was running Lou [Gagliardi]’s car and we seemed to always be in the hunt. I know that Meseraull and I were tied for all-time wins but I’m pretty sure that Matt Westfall is getting pretty close to us by now.”
Smith also was the 2002 track champion at Kokomo under Dave Duncan’s tenure as track proprietor when the track was flat and narrow, a far cry from the current configuration that typically sees drivers turning 13-second laps, on the average around 4 seconds quicker than years ago.
One would think that by cutting your teeth on the old Kokomo that the new layout might be a bit daunting, but Smith admits to preferring the bigger, high speed ovals.
“I love the big half-mile tracks,” he said. “We ran pretty decent at Terre Haute and I really like running that track but my favorite is in Pittsburgh. That track is a little bit bigger than Terre Haute but has some banking to it where Terre Haute is pretty flat. I realized that the fastest way around Pittsburgh is right up on the wall off of turn two since there’s a stream that runs underneath the track so it always had some grip but you had to be right on the fence to be fast in that corner.”
After his successful stint with Gagliardi in the Dom’s Gulf No. 77S, the duo opted to go different directions early in the 2018 campaign and it appeared Smith’s racing career was at its end. Then he decided to field his own car late last season.
Since then, he’s been a staple at Kokomo and Gas City when his work schedule allows. This year, more than the past, he’s opted to run as frequently as he can with the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series and that’s whetted his appetite to be a regular on the tour.
“I’ve really enjoyed running with USAC this year,” he stated. “The thing that’s pretty nice is that if the series is running close by and I haven’t been to a few shows, ‘Spridge’ [Kirk Spridgeon] will give me a call and see if I’m planning on running with them soon. It’s a little thing, but it makes us drivers feel like we are appreciated.”
His oldest daughter Torrie was a standout on Western’s golf team last year and is currently playing collegiately while youngest daughter Mady just turned in a fine campaign this year for the Panthers’ linksters.
Although nothing is set in stone, Smith is eyeing chasing as much of the 2020 USAC campaign as possible.
“I’ve been in talks with a car owner about running his car,” he said. “Running the USAC season is something I’ve always wanted to do and it looks like the car owner might be wanting to do the same thing. I know with my work schedule that there are going to be some races that I will not be able to run at, but I figure if I could hit 80 percent of the schedule and run well we could be in the top-10 in points. Hopefully that all comes together.”
Smith noted that his racing aspirations wouldn’t be possible without the support of his daughters, wife Melissa and parents Bob and Deb Smith. It’s not uncommon to see Mady helping her dad out in the pits doing whatever needs to be done to help on race night.
Whether or not Smith gets the opportunity to compete nationally with the most competitive series in the country, he can be proud to have put together quite a career that many would be proud to have on their résumé.
He along with his brother and a bevy of other cars are expected to be on hand Friday night in the annual running of the Kokomo Klash. For more information on this weekend’s event visit the Kokomo Speedway page on social media or at www.kokomospeedway.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.