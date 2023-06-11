The consensus for race fans around Kokomo is that the best way to get it to rain here in Howard County is to schedule a race at the Kokomo Speedway.
So after nearly a month of no rain, Mother Nature decided to cut loose over the area Sunday. That caused the cancelation of the finale of the 19th annual Indiana Midget Week for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series.
With the cancellation, Logan Seavey used the strength of his solid finishes all week to earn the IMW crown.
Saturday in what turned out to be the final race of the week for the series, Ryan Timms cashed in big in his first visit to the Lawrenceburg Speedway. The youngster and Jake Andreotti swapped the lead back and forth the opening four laps before Timms took the lead for good on the fourth lap and never trailed again in the 30-lap feature event.
Seavey grabbed second and Jade Avedisian rounded out the podium with her third-place run. Bryant Weideman was fourth and Justin Grant fifth.
In Friday’s race at the Bloomington Speedway, rookie Gavin Miller piloted his Keith Kunz Racing/Curb-Agajanian/Toyota No. 97 to the win over Grant and Seavey. Kevin Thomas Jr. was fourth behind the podium finishers while Cannon McIntosh was fifth.
With all but the Kokomo event completed, Seavey captured the crown by 31 points over Grant (405-374). Weideman was third with 353 markers followed in the top five by Avedisian (331) and Emersom Axsom (329). In the season-long points battle Seavey holds a 22-point lead over Grant (556-534) in the quest for the national championship. Jacob Denney is third with 529 points with Weideman (521) and Avedisian (513) completing the top five.
The series returns to action July 11 at the Red Dirt Raceway in Oklahoma to kick off Mid-America Midget Week.
USAC Sprints and Silver Crown
This week is going to be a grind for the competitors in the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series and the Silver Crown Championship Series.
The Silver Crown Series will compete Saturday at the Port Royal Speedway along with the national sprint cars. The sprints, however, will kick off a hectic week Tuesday at the Grandview Speedway followed by stops at Bridgeport Motorsports Park, Big Diamond Speedway, Williams Grove Speedway, Port Royal Speedway before closing out the busy week at the Action Track USA Sunday night.
