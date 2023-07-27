Defending Kokomo Speedway Sprint Car Smackdown driver Kyle Cummins stalked and eventually passed Xavier Doney in the fourth of eight legs of the Indiana Sprint Week presented by Honest Abe’s Roofing featuring the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series on Monday night at the Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis.
Doney, from Missouri and competing in the first half of ISW, wrestled with Carson Garrett the opening 10 laps. Doney finally disposed of Garrett after he bobbled on the cushion in turn two allowing Cummins to take over the second spot. Finally after a handful of laps parked on Doney’s rear bumper, Cummins powered by on the 20th circuit and held the point the remainder of the 30-lap event.
Logan Seavey got his program churning in the right direction after a tough first three nights to take second place while former Kokomo resident Shane Cottle rounded out the podium with a nifty pass down low coming to the checkered flag. Emerson Axsom was fourth and Doney fifth. Cottle’s run from 12th to third earned the most successful driver in Gas City history his third Hard Charger of the Race in four nights.
Sunday’s third round saw the Lawrenceburg Speedway and its lightning fast ½-mile track that claimed four strong cars during the night’s activities, most notably C.J. Leary who went for a wild ride while leading with just four laps left in the feature event. Two laps later another hard charger, Robert Ballou biked entering turn three and barrel rolled into the wall between turns three and four.
Both drivers exited the cars under their own power and were back in action Monday night. The same couldn’t be said for Pennsylvania standout Alex Bright, who flipped violently down the front stretch on the opening lap. It was later announced that Bright suffered a broken wrist among other things during the crash that will sideline him for the immediate future.
When all the carnage ended it was Justin Grant who went home with the winner’s hardware, benefitting from Leary’s misfortune. Grant led the opening 23 laps aboard his TOPP Motorsports/NOS Energy Drink No. 4 before Leary powered by on the high side to pace the field until his crash on the 27th lap.
Jake Swanson continued his stellar sophomore campaign chasing the national title with his second-place run. Brady Bacon charged from 22nd to finish third followed in the top five by Kevin Thomas Jr. in the Dwight Cheney/Racing Optics No. 42 and Daison Pursley. Cottle finished 16th.
Before a standing room only crowd, the series visited the Kokomo Speedway for night two of the popular mini-series.
From flipping with Larry Kingseed Jr. while running in the top five the night before at Gas City, Leary rebounded to take the win aboard his Gray Auto/Valvoline No. 15X, taking the lead from Bacon with just five laps remaining to secure the win.
Bacon was second while Garrett took third. Axsom was fourth in his Clauson-Marshall/Driven to Save Lives No. 47 while Seavey was fifth aboard his Benic Enterprises/Honest Abe’s Roofing No. 2B. Cottle piloted his Epperson Painting No. 2E to eighth after starting outside the 10th row. Kokomo drivers Tyler Miller and Bryar Schroeter saw their nights come to an end in the D-Main event while Dave Darland came up short in the B-Main, finishing ninth.
Friday’s opening night was again standing room only at the Gas City I-69 Speedway and 58 cars were on hand, the largest field of cars since 2005.
When the dust settled on a “cowboy up” track that definitely had its share of character, Grant held off a hard-charging Ballou to narrowly escape with the win. Grant paced the field the opening 28 circuits before Ballou squeaked by with one lap remaining only to have Grant charge by exiting turn four in a drag race to the checkered flag.
Ballou was second and Bacon third. Mitchel Moles and Thomas rounded out the top five. Cottle was 11th after starting 22nd. Tipton’s Braden Clark won the D-Main, but along with Darland failed to transfer out of the C-Main.
The series returned to action Wednesday at Terre Haute. There are stops at Lincoln Park tonight, Bloomington on Friday and Tri-States for Saturday’s finale.
Grant and Bacon are knotted up with 259 points heading into the second half of the grueling week. Axsom is third with 249 points while Ballou (230) and Thomas (220) round out the top five.
