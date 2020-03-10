It wasn’t all that long ago the USAC’s National Midget Series seemed like it was a year or two away from life support.
In recent years though, the series is gaining momentum and rivaling the National Sprint Car Series for superiority as NOS Energy Drink has come on board. There’s also been some pretty heated competition.
Just a few years ago Keith Kunz Racing was the dominant team as evidenced by championship after championship from Rico Abreu to Tanner Carrick. Now that Tim Clauson and Clauson/Marshall Motorsports as well as the Tucker/Boat combination as well as the Gray Racing and Petry Motorsports who’s going to win on any given night is anyone’s guess.
There was quite a spell when it was a battle of the Kunz contingent and depending on how many cars he brought on a particular night on who would round out the top of the leaderboard while the rest of the field was basically running for best in class.
Tyler Courtney changed all that a year ago when he carried the Clauson/Marshall No. 7BC to the championship with Windom (then a teammate to Courtney) finishing in the top three in championship points. Windom is looking to join the likes of USAC greats Parnelli Jones, Dave Darland, Tony Stewart, Jerry Coons Jr. and J.J. Yeley as the only driver to win a championship in all three of USAC’s national series.
If this year is any indication, it’s going to be a thrillride throughout the 39-race slate for 2020. Of those 39 events, there are nine shows that are just show-up points awarded to those who attend but the other 30 races promise to be entertaining.
The first of the nine non-points races took place Saturday night in Illinois’ Southern Illinois Center, in the fifth running of the Shamrock Classic presented by Dooling Machine.
In the 50-lap feature event former series champion Tanner Thorson came from inside the eighth row on the tight indoor bullring and got around Windom with just 16 laps remaining to pick up his second win of the young season after he and Windom both snatched wins at Florida’s Bubba’s Raceway Park.
Tyler Thomas, who is always a driver to be reckoned with aboard his No. 91T, also got around Windom late to finish second while Windom rounded out the podium in his Tucker/Boat NOS No. 89. California standout Robert Dalby, who relocated to Indiana to compete for the national title, was a career-best fourth and Kyle Simon fifth.
Cole Bodine, who just last year won a mini-sprint feature at the Circus City Speedway in Peru, was sixth, Buddy Kofoid seventh, Carrick eighth after starting 21st, rookie Daison Pursley ninth and Trey Robb 10th. Kevin Thomas Jr. was 11th, Justin Grant 14th and Courtney 20th after getting caught up in an early-race accident.
Looking at the preseason favorites, Windom and the Tucker/Boat combo could be the team to watch. While at Clauson/Marshall, Courtney was pretty much the No. 1 driver so the chance to be the top dog on another stout team coupled with the incentive to join the elite group mentioned above could make Windom a force with which to be reckoned.
Saying that, it’s hard to discount Courtney and his ability behind the wheel of a midget. When the green flag drops, he’s seemingly always on the charge and in the hunt no matter where he starts. Couple that with he takes good care of equipment and rarely wads up racecars and he should be in the hunt as well.
Thomas brought his sponsorship from McDonalds and Dr. Pepper to the Petry team that was already a formidable team and he very well could be chasing the championship when the series ventures to the West Coast in November to decide the title.
The one driver to not forget, which is hard to do since he’s already won two of three races, is Thorson.
This time a year ago his racing career and his life as he knew it was in jeopardy following an accident with his team transporter. In the early going whether or not Thorson was be able to have full use of his left arm was in question among the other major injuries sustained in that crash.
With expectations being low that he would have any season in 2019 he managed to visit victory lane around midseason and now looks to be in the same form he was during his championship run with the always-potent Kunz machines. Another driver who won a national title for Kunz, Logan Seavey, is planning to chase the series as well but his Reinbold/Underwood team are still in the midst of putting the machine completely together and the likelihood of claiming another title after spotting the talent-laden series two races more than likely will be hard to overcome.
The series will return to action April 10-11 when it travels to Arkansas’ Riverside International Speedway. Two weeks after that the touring group will lift the lid on the Kokomo Speedway’s 2020 campaign with the annual running of the Kokomo Grand Prix on April 24-25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.