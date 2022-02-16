Former Kokomo resident Shane Cottle is pretty much the elder statesman in USAC’s open-wheel ranks, but despite his seniority status, the crafty veteran is ready to hit the tracks for yet another season.
Cottle has six track titles between Kokomo and Gas City, he’s won in every one of USAC’s big three divisions (Sprints, Midgets and Silver Crown) and is still the only driver to claim a sprint car feature win and a UMP Modified feature win on the same night at Gas City. With his success, he still is the leader in feature wins at Jerry Gappens’ Grant County speed plant. In addition, he’s among the top-10 in feature wins at Kokomo.
Once again in 2022, Cottle will pair with Jack Hodges and Josh Hodges to compete at select USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series events aboard the Hodges Construction No. 74. Aboard the Hodges’ ride, Cottle has found victory lane at the Lincoln Park Speedway as well as a handful of other non-sanctioned events.
“I don’t really keep up with how many wins,” said Cottle. “I know of around five or so that weren’t with USAC and I know we did win one USAC show a season ago [on night one of the Bill Gardner Sprinttacular]. I’ve really enjoyed competing with [the Hodges team]. They’re a great group of guys to be with on race night.”
Cottle vaulted to success when he moved to Kokomo and was named to the seat of the Edison Motorsports No. 10E. It was with the Edison group that Cottle racked up his track championships. After leaving the Edison team, he jumped behind the wheel of Jeff Walker’s No. 11W. When Walker tabbed Kyle Larson as his primary driver, Cottle paired up with long-time car owner Tony Epperson in the Epperson Painting No. 2E.
With Epperson, Cottle found quite a bit of success including the King of Indiana Sprint Series (KISS) mini-series title. Perhaps his most impressive performance with Epperson came on a night that he finished second — during the fourth running of the Sprint Car Smackdown at the Kokomo Speedway.
In that race’s finale, Cottle found himself starting dead last in the B-main. The Illinois native had the fans on their feet as he charged through the talent-laden consolation race and won it going away, giving him a slot in the $10,000-to-win championship race.
In that race he again charged through the field to second-place behind eventual winner Dave Darland. As the laps wound down he was reeling Darland in before Chad Boespflug spun to bring a halt to the action. When the race went back to green, Cottle’s right rear tire had sealed over, thwarting his bid to overtake Darland.
After Paul Hazen’s famed No. 57 mount came open, Cottle joined forces with the most successful car owner in Indiana’s sprint car history. The duo raced together for a handful or so years before Cottle opted to pilot the Phillips Motorsports No. 71P in a bid to chase USAC National points. The pairing with Phillips was short-lived, however and Cottle chose to run a limited schedule which led to him and Hodges getting together.
“Josh [Hodges] got banged up a little bit and he really wasn’t wanting to run a sprint car,” Cottle explained. “He and his dad [Jack] still wanted to be around the track so they asked if I would be interested. Josh does all the crew chief work and Jack keeps the car looking good between races. We all get along very well and it’s really been great getting this opportunity.”
Considering the success he’s brought to car owners in the past, don’t be surprised if the popular driver doesn’t add several more trophies to the trophy case as he winds down his storied career. Hodges also purchased a Silver Crown car, which Cottle will pilot as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.