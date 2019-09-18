Veteran Ohio driver Matt Westfall, who has won in just about every form of race car imaginable, held off fellow veteran Shane Cottle to pocket the winner’s check in the sprint car portion of Mod Madness on Friday night at the Gas City I-69 Speedway.
With 30 cars on hand, Westfall became the seventh different winner at Jerry Gappens’ track this season. The win was also the first of his career at the quarter-mile bullring.
In a battle of former Kokomo Speedway track champions, Scotty Weir and Cottle jockeyed for the top for the opening 18 laps. Running the bottom of the track to near perfection, Westfall scooted past both Weir and Cottle on the 20th lap enroute to his win aboard the Ray Marshall Motorsports No. 33M. The difference between Westfall and Cottle was less than a half second at the finish line, in yet another nail-biter at the Grant County track.
Scott Hampton chased the front two across the finish line to claim third with Weir slipping back to fourth and Dallas Hewitt rounding out the top five. Garrett Abrams was sixth, Matt Goodnight seventh, Tyler Hewitt eighth, seven-time winner this season Thomas Meseraull ninth and Cole Ketcham 10th.
In the UMP Modified main event veteran Todd Sherman once again showed why he is considered one of the top mod drivers in the country as the Northern Indiana shoe captured the star-studded 30-lap feature.
Derek Losh was second and Dylan Woodling third. Andy Bishop and Dillon Nusbaum completed the top five. Ryan Sutter took sixth, Chad Bauer seventh, Clayton Bryant eighth, Garrett Rons ninth and Bill Griffith 10th.
James Headley Jr. again showed his dominance in the Hornet Division, claiming the feature win over Dalton Bishop. Randy Brommer was third followed in the top five by Charlie Teegarden and Jacob Bear, respectively.
Also on hand were the USAC SpeeD2 Midgets and when the dust settled after 20 green-flag laps, Stratton Briggs found himself standing in victory lane. Aaron Leffel was second with Nathan Foster completing the podium. Gunnar Lucius was fourth and veteran Chett Gehrke fifth.
The track returns to action Sept. 26 for the second running of the James Dean Classic. Gappens and his crew will then host the two-day Fall Festival of Speed on Oct. 4-5 before closing the gates until next season.
CIRCUS CITY
Kokomo’s Brandon Rose held off a stellar field of cars to capture the 25-lap Non-Wing Outlaw Micro Division feature in the 11th points race of the season Saturday night at the Circus City Speedway at the Miami County Fairgrounds.
Starting inside the third row, Rose worked past pole-sitter Russ Gamester aboard his No. 2G. Gamester settled for second with Galveston’s Camden Winter taking third. Last week’s winner, Jake Moore, was fourth and former Kokomo Speedway Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Ron Dennis rounded out the top five.
Kokomo’s Dalton Walker was sixth, with Nathan Franklin taking seventh. Peru’s Jordan Calendine was eighth and Kokomo’s Kayleb Bolton ninth. Barbie Kimmel completed the top 10. Greentown’s Zach Ashley was 14th, Walton’s Jonathan Bullick 15th and Kokomo’s Deaven Bolton 17th.
Dennis recorded a good night by virtue of his victory in the 20-lap Senior Non-Winged Division.
Veteran Joe Leek took second and Fred McCarter third. Kris Knox and Robert Parrish rounded out the top five. Logansport driver Dennis Corcoran was sixth while Peru’s Gina Lowe-Frederickson notched 10th. Logan’s Clarence Hoch was 15th.
The Outlaw Winged Division 25-lap feature went to Blane Culp with Kokomo’s Kaden Blount settling for second and Logansport’s Jake Erickson third. Reece Saldana, son of All-Star and World of Outlaw standout Joey Saldana, was fourth and Brian Busz fifth.
Parker Leek again found himself perched in victory lane in the Winged A-Class Division, notching the 20-lap feature win. Culp was second, Ian Malicoat third, Beau Brandon fourth and Shawn Bartley fifth. Keenan Richards of Peru was 11th while Logansport’s Connor Corcoran was 13th. Clayton Maynard, also of Peru, was 15th and Greentown’s Josh Bougher was 16th.
Cale Coons broke through to capture the 20-lap Restricted A-Class Division feature after finishing second the previous week. Chasing the third-generation youngster to the finished line was Aiden Williamson and Gunnar Setser. Colin Baldwin took fourth and Easton Zent fifth. Peru’s Cooper Baldwin was seventh. In the Junior Division A-main Rowan Partridge picked up the win over Ohio driver Lincoln Smith. Kokomo’s Emerson Chesshir was third, Drake Martin fourth and Logan Keeney fifth.
The track returns to action Saturday night for the Sam Davis Memorial and Senior Shuffle, featuring $500 to win for the Senior Division.
LAWRENCEBURG
Lincoln’s Dave Darland will be the first to admit that the 2019 season has been mentally trying at best as the popular driver has been behind the wheel of more than a handful of cars after funding on his USAC ride fell through.
Saturday night at the Lawrenceburg Speedway USAC’s all-time sprint car wins leader again was behind the wheel of yet another new car, the Barry Tibbetts-owned No. 22 previously piloted by Mike Webber.
With the likes of Thomas Meseraull, Matt Westfall, Joss Moffatt, Garrett Abrams and Justin Ingle, to mention a few, Darland managed to once again park a strange car in victory lane, akin to the Kokomo Klash a handful of years back when he piloted the then newly formed Burton Racing No. 04 to the sprint car win.
Saturday’s win came on the heels of Darland’s third-place showing in the 68-lap Chuck Amati Classic at the Paragon Speedway on Friday night. Jordan Kinser was victorious with Carson Short and Darland completing the podium.
