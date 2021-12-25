For years with the success of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and all the exposure that series gets, as a traditional sprint car fan I’ve been curious as the why there couldn’t be a touring series of non-wing sprint car drivers who could solely make a living racing.
Think about it.
The Outlaws roll into town, not just our town but any town, and half the excitement is seeing the big shiny rigs with the graphics on the enclosed trailers and toter homes. With a few exceptions, the non-wing world is in essence sort of a Triple-A affiliate of the Outlaws.
Currently there are probably only a handful, maybe one or two more, who are full-time racers in the non-wing ranks. For the most part the rest of the field at most USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series’ events are what Dan Laycock calls the Saturday Night heroes. In other words, they are the guys who trudge through a 40-plus hour work week, spend most of their evenings working on their race cars, then hope to have a solid run at whatever track they elect to go to on race night.
Guys like Brad Sweet, Brian Brown, Jason Sides, Donny Schatz and a slew of other Outlaw regulars make a good living on the road, trekking from coast to coast and track to track. Guys like Schatz own their own aircraft and fly to venue to venue if need be so the rigors of life on the road are lessened.
Former Outlaw standout Joey Saldana told me once about how he had to try to find time to be with family while earning a living driving from race to race. Granted, Saldana seemed to have earned a very good living while being one of the top drivers in his time, but he considered himself a notch down from guys like Schatz who had the added luxury of less time out on the road.
Beginning next season, the World Racing Group, the organization that owns the World of Outlaws Sprint and Late Model Series, Super DIRTcar Big Block Modified Series, and DIRTcar Racing will be expanding even more, featuring both Midgets and non-wing Sprint Cars.
The two series will be dubbed the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series and the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series and both will kick off their inaugural seasons with a 10-15 race schedule. The plan is for a combined point fund nearing $100,000. The press release that was put out last week went on to say that they expect the point fund as well as the series to grow and prosper even more in the future.
World Racing Group noted plans to grown brand awareness as well as fan interaction by showing all the races live on DIRTVision as part of the FAST PASS option the streaming web service provides. The group noted it plans to work with both USAC and POWRi sanctioning bodies in hopes of getting more sets of eyes on arguably the most entertaining form of open-wheel dirt racing.
As noted above, part of the appeal of the Outlaws is the carnival-type atmosphere that surrounds the series when it comes to town. As far as product on the track it’s fascinating to see an Outlaw driver rip an 11 second lap at Kokomo, but for my dollar, I’d still rather see a driver like Dave Darland ripping the high side, inches off the wall.
Kevin Thomas Jr., always a front-runner in USAC competition, announced his intentions to go racing with the Outlaws in 2022. Triple-crown champ Chris Windom noted last season his aspirations to follow former USAC titlist Tyler Courtney into the winged sprint ranks.
It’s hard to blame the drivers and teams for making the jump to the winged cars. The money is that much better with few exceptions. In all reality, non-wing isn’t paying all that much more now than they were back in the 1970s and ‘80s. Maybe with the World group making non-wing sprints more visible to a different set of fans and that group realizes the quality of racing the traditional sprints put on the track night in and night out, maybe there can be more and more guys opt to race for a living and make a pretty decent amount of money as well.
Time will tell what’s going to happen but for years USAC has been the big guy on the block and rightfully so. When POWRi put together a national sprint series it didn’t hurt USAC whatsoever. In fact it was always pretty neat to see an event when POWRi had its big hitters and USAC had theirs. Being a USAC guy it was fun to pull for the stars we’ve come to follow over the years.
Hopefully, this new series won’t go the way of the now defunct National Sprint Car Tour that competed with the Outlaws briefly and only managed to have two series with a handful of heavy hitters instead of one with a dozen or more. My hope is that everyone plays nice and no sanctioning body suffers.
Let’s face it. A little competition is good for all involved and if everyone gets on the same page everyone wins — sanctioning bodies, drivers, owners, track and fans.
