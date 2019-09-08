• NAME: Emily Bowyer
• SPORT: Volleyball
• SCHOOL: Maconaquah
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Bowyer led Maconaquah to victories over North Miami and Tippecanoe Valley. In the process, she reached a career milestone. She had 28 kills over the two matches to push her career total to 1,006. For the season, she leads Mac in kills (157) and is second in digs (143). The Braves are 11-2 overall and 3-0 in the Three Rivers Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.