Ian Thurston drilled a 3-pointer at the overtime buzzer to lift Western's boys basketball team past Taylor 64-62 in a thriller Saturday night at Center Court.
Taylor controlled the first half, leading 19-9 after the first quarter and 32-21 at halftime. Bobby Wonnell scored 13 points in the opening quarter to spark the Titans’ hot start.
“Credit to coach [Bob] Wonnell and his guys, they really came out focused and did really well defensively,” said Western assistant coach Brian Tonsoni, who filled in for Western coach Mike Lewis. “They really took it to us in the first half. We were out of sorts offensively and defensively. We had to regroup at halftime. We told the guys that we had to do it possession by possession by possession.”
Western battled back in the third quarter and it was tied 42-all at the close of the quarter. The fourth quarter went back and forth with both teams grabbing the lead at different points. Tied at 57, Western had the last possession. The Panthers went the length of the court, drove the lane and kicked out to Mike Gaines for a 3-point attempt, but it did not fall.
Bobby Wonnell hit a basket with :10 remaining in overtime to put the Titans up 62-61. Western had trouble inbounding the ball and called a timeout with :07 remaining.
“From what we saw at the end of regulation, we knew they were going to go heavy on [Evan] Kretz,” Tonsoni said. “We played off the play at the end of regulation with the fact we were going to run Kretz and see if we could take two people away and that’s what happened. Two people went with Kretz and left Dylan Bryant wide open and that gave him a wide drive. We told him, ‘Go as far as you can and get to the lane and score if you can. If not, we have shooters.’”
Bryant took the inbound pass and drove down the court to the free throw line where Taylor’s defense collapsed into the lane. Bryant kicked to Thurston on the left wing for the game-winning shot.
“Dylan made a great decision,” Tonsoni said. “I thought he was a key all night. He got some key drives for scores, he got some key offensive rebounds. Obviously, Ian stepped up and hit the shot. He had been out for a quite a bit early in the season and it’s so nice to see him to make a contribution all night long, and then hit the game-winner. That’s good for us and good for his confidence going forward.”
Western (11-3) had nice offensive balance. Mitchell Dean scored 14 points, Thurston had 13, Bryant had 12 and Gaines had 11. Taylor held Kretz to six points.
Bobby Wonnell led Taylor (6-6) with 29 points.
“Wonnell was really on his game, had a fantastic game,” Tonsoni said.
Also for the Titans, Mekhi McGee had 15 points and Jay Patterson had 11. Patterson drew the defensive assignment on Kretz.
NORTHWESTERN 54, CL. CENTRAL 38
Northwestern rode a dominant second quarter to a 54-38 victory at Clinton Central, snapping a five-game losing streak.
The Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 20-4 in the second quarter to turn a 10-7 deficit into a 27-14 lead. Mario Reed, Eli Edwards and Conner Bostic combined for 18 points in the quarter.
The Tigers (4-7) went on to lead 44-26 after the third quarter.
Reed finished with a game-high 19 points, Edwards and Koen Berry scored 10 apiece and Bostic had eight. Troy Smith led the Bulldogs (5-5) with 14 points.
CARROLL 64, PIONEER 42
Class 2A No. 5-ranked Carroll moved to 11-0 with the road win.
Owen Duff scored 21 points to lead the Cougars. He had 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Cougars put the game away.
Also for the Cougars, Jake Skinner scored 13 points and Austin Kuns had 10 points.
WARSAW 51, PERU 40
Class 4A school Warsaw ended Class 3A No. 7-ranked Peru’s unbeaten start, beating the Bengal Tigers 51-40 at Tig-Arena.
Peru trailed by only one, 35-34, entering the final quarter.
Matt Ross led Peru (11-1) with 17 points and Alex Ross and Matt Roettger had eight points apiece.
Andrew Heckaman led Warsaw (9-4) with 19 points. Warsaw is coached by former Kokomo coach Matt Moore.
CASS 52, LOGAN 37
The Kings raced to a 26-12 halftime lead and kept control the rest of the way.
Tyson Good led Cass (6-5) with 19 points and Luke Chambers backed him with 14 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KOKOMO 62, TECH 13
The Wildkats took control early and kept a comfortable lead the rest of the way in the North Central Conference game. It was 20-4 after the first quarter and 39-8 at halftime.
Chloe McClain led the Kats (12-5, 6-1 NCC) with 16 points. Brooke Hughes recorded 10 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Kamaria White had nine points, five assists and five steals. Omarea Daniels had six points, three assists and six steals.
Tech (4-13, 0-7) shot 6 of 25 from the field and committed 35 turnovers.
MAC 62, TAYLOR 29
Led by Lilly Maple, Maconaquah led from start to finish against visiting Taylor. It was 19-10 after the opening quarter, 28-15 at halftime and 41-21 after the the third quarter.
Maple scored 28 points for her fourth straight 20-point game. Also for the Braves (12-6), Lauryn Merritt scored 12 points and Bailey Carson scored 10.
At 12-6, the Braves are ensured of finishing the season with a winning record for the first time since the 2007-08 team went 15-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.