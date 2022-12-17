Eastern’s boys basketball team beat Sheridan 57-52 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Friday night at Sheridan.
With the game tied at 49, Sheridan had possession with 2:30 remaining. Eastern’s defense allowed the Comets to build a 55-52 lead. Cayden Calloway and Colton Lindsay stole the ball and Lindsay was fouled with 5.7 seconds remaining. Lindsay made both free throws to secure the win.
Corbin Snyder led the Comets (6-1 overall, 2-0 HHC) with 19 points, including 17 in the second half. Calloway scored 11 points, Lindsay scored 10 and Eli Edwards scored eight.
“I am really proud of our guys who continue to find ways to win at the end,” Eastern coach Brad Lindsay said. “I like our guys and team a lot. A lot of guys stepped up in this victory.”
Brad Lindsay noted “excellent interior defense and rebounding by Owen Crabbe, Eli Edwards and Corbin Snyder” as a key to the win.
The Comets’ next game is Dec. 30 vs. Frankton at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
H. HEIGHTS 57, WESTERN 52
Western rallied from a 28-22 halftime deficit to take a 38-37 lead into the final quarter, but Hamilton Heights regained control down the stretch to take the win in the Hoosier Conference East Division game at Arcadia.
The Huskies’ Tillman Etchison and John Irion combined for 16 points in the final quarter. They made 10 of 10 free throw attempts.
Irion finished with 15 points and Etchison had 14.
Western center Mitchell Dean, back in the lineup after missing two games with an injury, scored a game-high 16 points. Patrick Hobson and Hudson Biggs backed him with nine points apiece, Aidan Quillen had eight points and Ian Thurston had seven.
TIPTON 59, CASS 53
Tipton overcame foul trouble and a 31-24 halftime deficit to defeat Lewis Cass 59-53 in a Hoosier Conference East Division game at Walton.
“It was a great win for us, here on the road,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “We finally got a few shots to fall in the second half. We struggled with fouls the first half. Part of it was their physicality. We can’t simulate anything like that in practice. But as we adjusted our defense in the second half, we were in spots they didn’t expect. This was a game of two polar opposites. We got a few breaks and our defense was a conference championship caliber tonight.”
The Blue Devils (6-1) outscored the Kings 19-3 in the third quarter to seize control in the second half and held on in the fourth quarter to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss at Maconaquah and improve to 2-0 in the conference.
“It was a good basketball game to be honest,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said. “It was a very bad third quarter for the Cass Kings.”
Jackson Money led a trio of Blue Devils in double figures with 19 points. Nolan Swan added 18, 15 in the second half, and Grady Carpenter added 17.
Luke Chambers finished with a game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds. He was the only Cass player in double figures.
— Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
TRI-CENTRAL 75, CL. CENTRAL 55
Landon Grant poured in 29 points to lead the Trojans past the Bulldogs in an HHC game at Sharpsville.
Also for the Trojans (3-3, 1-1 HHC), Drake Ramseyer had 13 points, Daetyn Horn had 12 points and Trenton Patz had eight points. Patz grabbed 11 rebounds and Grant and Ramseyer had five boards apiece.
“We shot the ball very well again, finishing at 44% from 3 and 49% overall,” TC coach Cam Hindman said. “We must get better at taking care of the ball with giving up 14 turnovers [Friday].
“Landon Grant had a great game on both ends of the court. Horn had another great start and we got some very good minutes from Gabe Fowler. I was extremely proud of our team effort. Was a great win with everyone contributing.”
TC hosts Madison-Grant tonight.
CARROLL 59, ROSSVILLE 38
Chris Huerta and Jake Skinner scored 15 points apiece to lead the Class 2A No. 2-ranked Cougars past the visiting Cougars in an HHC game at Flora.
Also for Carroll (5-0, 1-0 HHC), Owen Duff had 10 points and Eli Harshbarger had nine.
GIRLS GAMES
KOKOMO 72, MARION 36
Kokomo’s girls basketball team cruised past Marion in North Central Conference play at Memorial Gym, topping the Giants, 72-36.
The Lady Kats improved to 7-5 overall and 3-1 in NCC play. The Kats never trailed, jumping out to an eye-popping 27-9 lead after the first period, leading 47-13 at the half and 60-26 at the third stop.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Kats ahead of a nearly-two week break before their next action.
“We honestly just needed some confidence,” Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said. “Our schedule’s been pretty brutal, but we wanted a harder schedule to get ready for sectional. But getting some confidence back and working on ourselves before we play again was really big.”
Aijia Elliott led Kokomo with a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double. Ma’Kaela Drake added 13 points and Kamaria White chipped in 11 for the Kats.
Culeeya Jones scored 20 points to pace Marion (1-13, 1-5) and Jacqueline Williams added 13.
“The offensive balance is what we’ve been trying to get to all year,” Peckinpaugh said. “We could have four people score 15 any given night. We have plenty of people who can score. It’s just about sharing the ball and finding that right shot and I think we’re really starting to get to that point.”
DELPHI 68, TAYLOR 22
Ma’Leigha Smith had 11 points and Janeal Capers had seven for the Titans.
“We kept the score closer in the first quarter than we have so far,” Taylor coach Jill Shimer said. “However we got into some early foul trouble that took out some of our key players. I really appreciate that the girls never give up.”
TIPTON 38, CASS 21
A 3-pointer by Faith Helvie as the first-quarter buzzer sounded gave Cass a 7-6 lead. It was the Kings’ last lead of the night. Tipton outscored Cass 10-2 in the second quarter to take a 16-9 lead into halftime. The Lady Devils upped their lead to 28-11 after three quarters and pushed it to 35-13 on a basket by Ashlee Schram with 6:04 remaining in the game. Tipton coach Lela Gillman then began pulling her starters with 5:22 left to play.
Tipton’s Hallie Wolfe knocked down 4 of 10 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 13 points. Schram added nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds, leaving her three shy of 1,000 career boards. Kaiya Money added eight points and five assists.
Ava Hedrick led the Kings with seven points.
— Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
CARROLL 63, ROSSVILLE 33
Alli Harness poured in 42 points to lead the Class 2A No. 5-ranked Cougars past the Hornets in an HHC game at Flora. Harness also had seven rebounds and three assists.
The Cougars improved to 12-1 overall and 5-0 in the HHC.
