Taylor’s boys basketball team smacked Sheridan with a 15-0 start and the Class 2A No. 10-ranked Titans went on for a 64-53 win in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Friday night at Center Court.
Taylor improved to 13-2 overall and 5-0 in the HHC. With Eastern losing to Rossville on Friday, Taylor is the last unbeaten in the conference.
“It’s a tough conference race and there’s going to be a lot of us in the middle of it. We just have to keep taking care of ourselves,” Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said. “We still have three games to go. We have to take care of business.”
Taylor played Friday without leading scorer Mekhi McGee, who was ill this week. In his absence, Baris Moore led the Titans. The freshman guard recorded 21 points, six assists and six steals.
Also for the Titans, Jay Patterson scored 17 points and took six rebounds, Misaiah Bebley had 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots, Drey McClatchey scored seven points and Cody Groves scored six points. In addition, Javionne Harris and Kaiden Blaine offered solid minutes off the bench.
“For Mekhi McGee to miss a game because of sickness, you know he’s really sick,” Wonnell said. “I thought our guys did a really good job of stepping up. We talked about the idea that nobody has to be Mekhi, everybody just needed to be the best version of themselves. I thought we did that. I thought we got contributions from across the board. It was a fun night.”
Taylor had dropped its last two games, but it looked like a team with a renewed fire when it jumped to a 15-0 lead. McClatchey and Groves scored all of their points during the hot start. Groves hit a pair of 3-pointers and McClatchey drilled a triple and scored on two drives.
Taylor led 18-7 at the end of the first quarter. Sheridan rallied to within seven on three occasions over the middle two quarters, but Taylor answered each time. When the Blackhawks closed to within 38-31 midway through the third quarter, the Titans followed with an 8-2 run to close the quarter with a 46-33 lead.
Patterson scored nine points in the fourth quarter to help the Titans keep a double-figure lead nearly throughout. Sheridan guard Trent DeCraene scored 13 points in the quarter to keep the Titans from pulling away.
DeCraene led Sheridan (8-8, 2-5) with 20 points. Taylor held Caleb Wright, who came into the game averaging a team-high 17.8 points per game, to 15 points and 5-of-18 shooting.
Taylor hosts Eastern on Thursday in a key HHC game. From there, the Titans’ remaining conference games are against Tri-Central (Feb. 10) and Carroll (Feb. 17), both on the road.
PERU 63, WHITKO 48
The Bengal Tigers handled the visiting Wildcats to remain undefeated in the Three Rivers Conference.
Up 30-23 at halftime, Peru broke it open by outscoring Whitko 21-11 in the third quarter. Gavin Eldridge drilled four 3-pointers to fuel the hot quarter.
Eldridge finished with five 3-pointers and a career-high 22 points. Peru backed him with balance. Braxten Robbins had 13 points, Matthew Roettger had 10, Alex Ross had nine and Xavier Turner chipped in six off the bench.
Peru (12-4 overall) leads the TRC at 6-0. Manchester is in second at 4-0. The teams will meet Feb. 10 at Manchester.
DELPHI 64, TC 57
Tri-Central took a 50-44 lead into the fourth quarter, but Delphi caught and passed the Trojans for the win in an HHC game at Sharpsville.
“We got a slow start, but had a decent second quarter and a great third quarter. Our defense really dropped in the fourth,” TC coach Cam Hindman said. “Credit goes to Delphi, their strength caused us a lot of problems and we couldn’t do what we wanted offensively. We missed a couple of key rebounds at the end of the game that sealed things in the stretch.”
Stetson Newcom led the Trojans (5-11, 1-5 HHC) with 15 points, Landon Grant scored 13 points and Drake Ramseyer had 12. Trenton Patz grabbed 10 rebounds and Jay Jankoviak had seven boards.
TIPTON 65, H. HEIGHTS 57
The Blue Devils beat the Huskies to cap a perfect 4-0 run in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division.
Tipton will host the West Division winner in the HC championship on Feb. 17.
POSTPONEMENTS
Road conditions led to the postponements of two games: Northwestern at Twin Lakes, and North White at Carroll.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MAC 42, CASS 22
The Braves established a 37-17 lead through three quarters and protected their advantage in the fourth to improve to 5-17.
Miranda Stoll scored 21 for Maconaquah and Bailey Carson added 9.
Aftin Griffin led the Kings (7-16) with 10 points.
TC 44, DELPHI 43
Abby Hoback hit a 3-pointer with :21 remaining to lift the Trojans past the Oracles in an HHC game at Sharpsville.
Delphi had led 11-4 after the first quarter, 19-18 at halftime and 33-27 after the third quarter before Tri-Central roared to the win in the final quarter.
Hoback and Karley Leininger led the Trojans (9-13, 3-5 HHC) with 11 points apiece. Megan Conner had seven points and Natalie Newcom had six.
Delphi dropped to 10-13 and 3-5.
SHERIDAN 67, TAYLOR 11
Sheridan jumped to a 26-2 lead after the first quarter and kept complete control the rest of the way in the HHC game at Center Court.
Kenzie Gardner led Sheridan (13-8, 5-3 HHC) with 28 points.
Janeal Capers led Taylor (0-21, 0-8) with nine points.
CANCELLATION
Road conditions led to the cancellation of Northwestern’s game at North Miami.
