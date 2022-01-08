Taylor’s boys basketball team established a narrow lead in the first half, then pulled away in the second half to beat visiting Rossville 58-37 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Friday night at Center Court.
Mekhi McGee scored 20 points, Bobby Wonnell 14, Jay Patterson eight and Misaiah Bebley eight. The Titans led 10-9 after a quarter, 24-18 at the half, and then held Rossville to four points in the third quarter to take control with a 40-22 lead heading into the final frame.
“We played the closest to 32 minutes that we’ve played all year long in terms of playing really hard and trying to take care of the basketball, concentrating on some of the defensive and offensive details we’re trying to take care of,” Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said.
“Our aggressiveness on the defensive end generated offense for us. It led to the offense for Jay and Mekhi — they both got their first dunks of their career. We were up by six at halftime. We really started to play better in the second half and control the game with our defense.”
Bob Wonnell pointed to defense, energy and rebounding as key to putting the Hornets in a hole. Taylor got offense from various spots and a lot of important contributions across the board in improving to 5-4 on the season and 2-1 in the HHC. Rossville fell to 5-6, 0-2 HHC.
“Bobby didn’t shoot the ball well. He played a good all-around game. But he had his teammates to pick him up for the first time all season. That was huge as well,” Bob Wonnell said noting strong nights from Cody Groves, Chris Moore, Bebley and Kaiden Blane.
CC 57, EASTERN 54
Clinton Central overcame a five-point deficit to start the fourth quarter and won down the stretch in a tight HHC game at Greentown.
The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-1 HHC) led 15-8 after a quarter but the Comets (5-6, 1-2 HHC) nosed ahead 31-30 at halftime and held a 45-40 lead through three quarters before Central surged at the end.
PERU 62, OAK HILL 53
The Class 3A No. 9-ranked Bengal Tigers established the lead early and held off the visitors late as the Bengal Tigers moved to 10-0 on the season.
Peru led 14-9 after a quarter, 30-20 at halftime and 41-37 after three quarters. Peru pushed back Oak Hill (6-3) by outscoring the Golden Eagles 21-16 in the final frame.
Matt Roettger led Peru with 17 points. Gavin Eldridge scored 14 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, Matt Ross had 10 points, Braxten Robbins had seven and Eli Walters had six.
CARROLL 65, DELPHI 37
Chris Huerta scored 19 points, Jake Skinner 15, Owen Duff 13 and Griffin Viney eight as the Class 2A No. 4-ranked Cougars pushed their perfect mark to 9-0 and moved to 2-0 in the HHC.
Carroll got up big early, posting a 19-6 lead after a quarter and going up 20 points at 34-14 at the half. The Cougars led 53-29 after three quarters.
GIRLS GAMES
WESTERN 49, W. LAFAYETTE 34
Mackenzie York scored 11 points, Caroline Long nine and Audrey Rassel eight to lead a balanced Panther squad (11-5) to its fifth straight win in a non-division game against Hoosier Conference rival West Lafayette (10-6). Western led 15-10 after a quarter then took over in the second quarter to post a 33-13 lead at the half. The Panthers were up 40-24 after three quarters.
Western coach Lisa Pflueger credited the win to “our defensive intensity. We’ve worked on a lot of different things and our kids are doing very well defending the ball, and defending the driving lanes, and really rotating so really proud of our defensive intensity.”
The Panthers held one of WL’s two leading scorers, Kennedy Martin, to four points.
“I thought everybody played really well,” Pflueger said. “Mackenzie York, who is our point guard, had a phenomenal game, just a complete all-around stat line for her. McKenna Smith came off the bench and played some quality minutes for us. And the rest of the kids like [Karson] Lechner and [Ella] Biggs played really well.”
TAYLOR 48, ROSSVILLE 37
Emma Good scored 24 points, Kelsi Langley scored 15 and Jallainah Harris had eight as the Titans (7-10) moved to 4-2 in the HHC with a win over visiting Rossville (0-15, 0-6 HHC). Tori Skiles hit five triples to lead the Hornets with 15 points.
Rossville led 12-6 after a quarter but Taylor led 24-23 at the half and 38-33 after three, then outscored the visitors 10-4 in the final frame.
“We started out a little slow and they hit some shots early, but we weathered the storm,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “We just kind of grinded it out a little bit. The kids hung in there so we finished strong. It’s a good win, it’s a conference win. [Rossville] played hard.”
SHERIDAN 38, TC 33
Sheridan remained undefeated in Hoosier Heartland Conference play (5-0) by defeating Tri-Central, 38-33, in a sloppy first game of an HHC girls-boys varsity doubleheader.
The Trojans (8-9, 3-2 HHC) had nearly as many turnovers as points, committing 30 on the evening. The Blackhawks (11-3 overall) were not much better turning the ball over 25 times.
Gracie Grimes scored a game-high 15 points. Natalie Newcom chipped in six points for TC and Megan Conner five. Ashley Webel led Sheridan with 12 points.
CARROLL 58, DELPHI 39
Sophomores Madison Wagner and Alli Harness each scored 18 points to power the HHC-leading Cougars (14-5, 6-0 HHC) to victory over visiting Delphi (7-7, 1-3 HHC). The Cougars led 16-13 after a quarter, 26-18 at the half, and 36-23 after three quarters.
Wagner added 13 rebounds and three assists. Harness had nine assists, seven rebounds and seven steals. Laney Johnson scored 10 points and grabbed eight boards, and Maryn Worl had 10 points and seven boards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.