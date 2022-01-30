Flory Bidunga and Zavion Bellamy combined to make 15 of 17 shots from the field to lead Kokomo's boys basketball team past Lewis Cass 52-34 Saturday night at Walton.
Bidunga scored 21 points and Bellamy scored 18 points. Bidunga made 8 of 9 shots from the field (he came into the game shooting a state-best 78.1%) and Bellamy made 7 of 8, including all four of his 3-point attempts. Bellamy carried the Wildkats in the first half with 16 points.
Bidunga also had eight rebounds and six blocked shots. Bellamy had six rebounds and three assists.
Up 23-21 at halftime, the Kats pushed to a 33-27 lead by the close of the third quarter, then put the Kings away with a dominant final quarter.
Shayne Spear had four assists for the Kats (12-6) and Zion Bellamy had three assists.
Tristin Miller led the Kings (6-6) with 11 points. He also had nine rebounds. Tyson Good had eight points and five boards and Luke Chambers grabbed a game-high 12 boards.
Both teams are in action Thursday with Kokomo hosting Class 4A No. 4-ranked Arsenal Tech in a North Central Conference game, and Cass visiting Winamac.
CARROLL 65, NW 48
Owen Duff and Jake Skinner led the way as Class 2A No. 6-ranked Carroll beat Northwestern to improve to 13-1.
Duff drilled seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points and Skinner made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points. Duff tied Carroll's single-game record for made 3-pointers. He hit four triples in the third quarter after Skinner hit four in the second quarter.
North White upset Carroll 50-49 Friday night, ending the Cougars' unbeaten start to the season, but Carroll showed no lingering effects in its visit to Northwestern. The Cougars led 9-4 after the first quarter, 27-18 at halftime and 45-28 after the third quarter.
Mario Reed led the Tigers (5-9) with 21 points, Eli Edwards had 12 points and Cayden Greer had nine.
Carroll hosts Clinton Central on Thursday. Northwestern hosts Southwood on Saturday.
CL. PRAIRIE 48, WESTERN 42
Western took a 17-15 lead into halftime, but Class 2A No. 8-ranked Clinton Prairie outscored the visiting Panthers 19-10 in the third quarter to take a 34-27 lead.
The Gophers (15-2) went up by 13 midway through the fourth quarter and kept the Panthers at bay the rest of the way.
Mitchell Dean led Western (11-5) with 15 points. Michael Gaines and Evan Kretz had nine points apiece.
Western, which has lost three of its last four games, hosts Sheridan next Saturday.
TC 54, FRANKTON 50
Tri-Central beat visiting Frankton to move back to the sunny side of .500 at 8-7.
GIRLS GAME
TIPTON 45, UNIV. 42
Not only did Saturday’s regular-season finale between Tipton and University feature two of the top teams in Class 2A, it also featured two of the top post players in 2A. Ashlee Schram scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the No. 5-ranked Blue Devils to a 45-42 victory over Kelsey DuBois and the No. 4 Trailblazers at Carmel.
Schram was 6 of 10 from the field and uncharacteristically struggled at the free-throw line, hitting just 8 of 14 for the game. But the 6-foot-3 junior did make five of her final six free throws including a pair that put Tipton up 45-42 with :07.2 remaining in the game. Tipton's Kaiya Money and Ella Wolfe preserved the victory by forcing University’s Payton Seay to throw up a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer that was short. Schram also had four assists and five steals to go with her double-double, all of which were game highs.
Schram was the only Devil to finish in double figures but Wolfe added nine points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Abby Parker finished with six points and Olivia Spidel had five points and five rebounds.
The Devils (19-4) limited the 6-foot DuBois to just seven points and three rebounds. Macy Earl had the primary assignment of guarding DuBois, but every player who saw action guarded DuBois at one time or another.
Tipton faces Taylor on Tuesday in the opening round of Sectional 39 at Eastbrook.
