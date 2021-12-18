Eastern’s Levi Mavrick puts up a shot in the lane against Sheridan in an HHC game Friday at Greentown.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS AND GIRLS BB: Area roundup
Eastern boys thrash Sheridan; Kokomo girls score 8th straight win
Tribune sports staff
Eastern’s boys basketball team cruised by Sheridan 70-37 Friday in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Friday night in Greentown.
The Comets (4-3, 1-1 HHC) got balanced scoring with Levi Mavrick scoring 17 points, Cayden Calloway 16, Myer Miller 14 and Brody Hewitt eight.
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Cayden Calloway looks to get around Sheridan's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Cayden Calloway takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Austin Roberts puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Trever Crabtree shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Levi Mavrick throws a no-look pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Cayden Calloway puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Levi Mavrick shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Levi Mavrick shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Levi Mavrick puts up a shot in the lane against Sheridan in an HHC game Friday at Greentown.
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Eli Edwards keeps a grip on the ball as he wrestles it away from Sheridan's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Trever Crabtree looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Brody Hewitt shoots a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Eli Edwards grabs a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Myer Miller pushes through to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Levi Mavrick shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Austin Roberts puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Cayden Calloway puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Levi Mavrick throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Cayden Calloway looks to get around Sheridan's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Cayden Calloway takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Austin Roberts puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Trever Crabtree shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Levi Mavrick throws a no-look pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Cayden Calloway puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Levi Mavrick shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Levi Mavrick shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Levi Mavrick puts up a shot in the lane against Sheridan in an HHC game Friday at Greentown.
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Eli Edwards keeps a grip on the ball as he wrestles it away from Sheridan's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Trever Crabtree looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Brody Hewitt shoots a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Eli Edwards grabs a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Myer Miller pushes through to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Levi Mavrick shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Austin Roberts puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Cayden Calloway puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Eastern's Levi Mavrick throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-17-21 Eastern vs Sheridan boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Comets wasted no time taking control, getting up 23-9 after a quarter. Eastern led 44-26 at the half and 68-32 after three quarters. The game featured a running clock in the fourth quarter since Eastern pushed its lead past the 35-point mark that triggers the new rule.
“We came out and played well, shot the ball well. I think we defended really well,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. “That was probably the biggest thing that we had talked about was playing well defensively. The kids really did a good job I felt like on their shooters.”
Eric Moistner led Sheridan (1-5, 0-3 HHC) with 20 points but was the only Blackhawk in double figures.
“[Moistner] is going to get his because he’s big and strong, but we really had them [turning] the ball over,” Springer said. “We had probably 15 steals just with deflections, played well defensively. We hit the basket and I think we got stuff going from our defense to our offense.”
Eastern honored former three-sport standout Josiah Price before the game by presenting him with his football jersey.
TIPTON 66, CASS 61
Nolan Swan ignited a 15-3 Tipton run over the final 2:53 of Friday night’s Hoosier Conference East Division game against visiting Lewis Cass. Swan scored 10 points in the run leading the Blue Devils to a come-from-behind victory.
Cass’ L.J Hillis knocked down a turnaround baseline jumper and 30 seconds later converted 1 of 2 free throws to give the Kings a 58-51 lead with 3:08 remaining in the game. Tipton outscored the Kings 15-3 the rest of the game. Swan hit two 3s and assisted on Grady Carpenter’s trey in the game-winning run. Swan also hit four free throws in the final minute.
“I think it shows when a team really wants to play defense, they can play defense. I’m not saying we didn’t want to play defense early, but we really wanted to play defense late.,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “I thought our kids defensively played so hard. I thought Aden Tolle did exactly what his role is. I told him tonight, you’re the man that gives us energy, you’re the man that gives us belief defensively, and I thought tonight he fought the entire ball game.
Swan scored 27 points and had six rebounds for the Blue Devils (4-2, 1-1 HC East). Nate Powell added 14 points, Jackson 12 and Aden Tolle eight.
Tyson Good scored 20 points to lead Cass (3-4, 0-2 HC East). Tristin Miller had 18, Hillis 11 and Luke Chambers nine points and nine boards.
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
TAYLOR 49, DELPHI 31
The Titans broke free after a slow start to put the host Oracles away by a comfortable margin. Taylor led 3-1 after a quarter and 12-5 at the half. The Titan offense got in gear in the third quarter to lead 31-16.
Bobby Wonnell led the Titans (4-3, 1-0 HHC) with 22 points, Mekhi McGee scored 12 and Jay Patterson 10. Delphi fell to 0-6 overall, 0-2 HHC.
TRI-CENTRAL 68, CC 61
The visiting Trojans (5-1, 2-0 HHC) put up 27 points in the first quarter, built a big cushion, then held off Clinton Central as the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1 HHC) cut into the lead in the second half. TC led 27-15 after a quarter, 44-22 at the half, and 55-40 after three quarters.
CARROLL 54, ROSSVILLE 36
The Class 2A No. 8-ranked Cougars won on the road in their HHC opener.
Carroll (6-0 overall) outscored Rossville 18-5 in the third quarter to erase a one-point halftime deficit and build a 40-28 lead. Owen Duff scored nine points in the decisive quarter.
Duff finished with 15 points to lead a balanced Cougar attack. Austin Kuns scored 12 points, Chris Huerta and Jake Skinner had nine apiece and Will Eldridge had seven.
Rossville dropped to 3-4 and 0-1.
GIRLS HOOPS
KOKOMO 68, MARION 21
The Wildkats cruised to their eighth straight win, improving to 9-3 overall and 4-1 in the North Central Conference in a blowout over the Giants at Bill Green Arena.
“Very, very happy about 4-1 in the conference,” Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said. “Our goal is just to win as many conference games as possible. Right now we’re just playing really good basketball.”
After falling behind 1-0 in the game’s early moments, Kokomo unleashed 22 straight points, leading Marion (2-11, 1-5 NCC) 26-3 at the first stop and building on that margin for a 47-12 lead at the half. The Kats led 56-16 after the third quarter.
Aijia Elliott scored 16 points to lead the Kats and added nine rebounds. Omarea Daniels netted 14 points and Chloe McClain added 13 points and a team-best 11 boards.
Kokomo commanded the boards with a 44-32 advantage and committed just nine turnovers, compared to the Giants’ 24.
“We just wanted to play our game, focus on us and getting better, not taking steps back and just focusing on making the right decisions, trying to stay under 10 turnovers which is what we did,” Peckinpaugh said.
“The girls have been working really hard. It’s just really good to see it all come together and see them learn how to win.”
Mark Saluke
TAYLOR 47, DELPHI 36
Emma Good scored 21 points, Kelsi Langley 14 and Alexandra Collins seven as the Titans (6-6, 3-2 HHC) led the Oracles (4-6, 1-2) at every stop. The Titans led 11-4 after a quarter, 26-15 at halftime and were in control up 39-23 after three quarters.
“We didn’t take very good care of the ball, we didn’t shoot the ball well either, but it was a road conference win. I’ll take them any way I can get them,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said.
“Ma’leigha Smith gave us good minutes and so did Alexandra Collins. For the first time in a while we rebounded the ball well and those two really did a good job.”
CARROLL 66, ROSSVILLE 39
Alli Harness scored 30 points, Jamilah Tillman 13 and Madison Wagner 11 as the HHC-leading Cougars rolled to a comfortable win at Rossville. The Cougars are a perfect 5-0 in the league, a game ahead of 4-1 Sheridan.
Laney Johnson added eight points. Maryn Worl had a dozen rebounds. Harness added seven steals and four assists. Tillman had eight rebounds. And Wagner six boards and six assists.
The Cougars (10-4 overall) led 15-7 after a quarter then blew the game open with a 26-point second period. Carroll led 39-16 at halftime, then 50-28 after three quarters. Rossville fell to 0-11, 0-5 HHC.
CC 49, TRI-CENTRAL 44
Clinton Central came out on top in a back-and-forth game against the visiting Trojans.
The host Bulldogs (5-6, 1-2 HHC) led 12-9 after a quarter, but the Trojans (6-7, 2-2 HHC) went on a run in the second quarter to take a 22-16 lead into halftime. TC led 32-29 after three quarters before Clinton Central scored 20 points in the fourth to take the game.
SHERIDAN 52, EASTERN 31
The Blackhawks (8-2, 4-1 HHC) raced to a 13-2 lead after a quarter and held Eastern (1-11, 1-4 HHC) at arm’s length. Sheridan led 22-10 at halftime and 42-22 after three quarters.
