Taylor’s boys basketball dug itself into an early hole and never found its footing in falling to Sheridan, 54-34, in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Friday night at Sheridan.
The Titans trailed 12-0 before Nathan Keene finally snapped the cold spell with a nifty bucket inside with just 1:38 remaining in the opening stanza.
When the halftime horn sounded the Blackhawks had opened up a 28-8 advantage as Taylor had more turnovers than points in a ragged first half. By the end of the third quarter Sheridan had extended its lead to 29 points (44-15). The final quarter was merely a formality as the Titans lost in what is arguably their worst showing of the year.
Tyler Hall led Taylor with nine points while Riley Gilbert had eight. Leading scorer Toric Spires struggled to a season-low five points. Keene was the lone bright spot for Taylor with his all-around hustle. Although the junior forward scored just the one field goal, he was in the mix on nearly every loose ball and took a charge in hopes of keeping Taylor’s slim hopes alive.
The Titans will face yet another tough challenge tonight when they travel to Class 2A No. 5 Tipton.
TC 81, DELPHI 67
Tri-Central continued its hot play with the road win over HHC foe Delphi.
Jake Chapman led the Trojans with 23 points and Mason Pickens backed him with 13 points.
The Trojans (10-6 overall, 4-2 HHC) have won three in a row and six of their last seven. They host Frankton for winter homecoming tonight.
CARROLL 48, N. WHITE 46
Down 41-36 after the third quarter, the Cougars rallied for the road win. Owen Duff scored seven points in the fourth quarter and Ethan Duff scored five points as the Cougars outscored the Vikings 12-5.
Ethan Duff finished 19 points, Owen Duff had 13 points and Aaron Atkisson had seven.
The Cougars (9-5) visit Northwestern tonight.
TAYLOR 39, SHERIDAN 25
In the girls portion of the girls-boys HHC doubleheader at Sheridan, the Titans scrapped and clawed to their 15th win of the season, 39-25.
Austyn Huffer led the charge with 11 points while Allison Pemberton chipped in with nine markers and displayed leadership down the stretch with clutch free throw shooting when Sheridan managed to cut the lead to just eight points with just under four minutes remaining. The team’s leading scorer, sophomore Kelsi Langley, and classmate Emma Good each chipped in five points.
The Titans (15-7 overall) finished HHC play 6-2, good for outright second place. Next up is sectional play next week.
DELPHI 55, TC 43
Delphi pulled away in the final quarter to defeat Tri-Central in an HHC game.
“It was a closer game than the final score indicates. [The Oracles] were 12 for 14 from the foul line in the fourth. We were in a situation where we had to foul,” TC coach Jason Bales said. “We were right there with them for most of the game, we just couldn’t get past them. We had it down to two at one point.”
Kenadie Fernung led TC with 20 points and Brittany Temple had 17.
The Trojans (7-16 overall, 3-5 HHC) will host a Class A sectional next week.
