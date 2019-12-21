Mylan Swan was a difference maker Friday night.
The Tipton junior guard scored a game- and career-high 18 points to lead the Class 2A No. 6-ranked Blue Devils to a 67-54 victory over Lewis Cass in a Hoosier Conference East Division boys basketball game at Tipton.
Of those 18 points, 11 came in the pivotal fourth quarter that allowed Tipton to pull away and improve to 2-0 in conference play and 8-0 on the season.
“Mylan has worked — I would never want to say harder than the other guys because they work hard — very hard,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “He’s kind of been waiting for the opportunity. I made a commitment to myself after Tuesday with this stretch of games no matter what I was going to have three guys for one position [Friday] and then as I felt it coming together in the fourth quarter, I’d go with that person.”
Swan’s fourth-quarter performance caught the attention of Cass coach Kyle Johnson. “Swan was definitely the difference,” he said.
While Swan was the difference maker on the offensive end, 6-foot-8 senior Ben Humrichous was the difference maker on the defensive end, blocking 11 shots and altering several others. He was two rebounds shy of a triple-double as he finished with 14 points and eight boards.
Blue Devil senior Noah Wolfe also scored in double figures, finishing with 12 points and five rebounds. He also had a pair of steals and blocked a shot of his own.
Austin Holt was the only Cass player to score in double figures, finishing with 15 points and six rebounds. Isaac Chambers added nine points and Easton Good and Tyson Johnson finished with eight each.
Cass (4-3, 0-2 HC East) shot just 21 of 57 (37%) from the field, including 3 of 13 from 3-point range. The Kings were 9 of 14 from the line.
Tipton, meanwhile, shot an even 50% from the field (21 of 42) that included 10 of 20 from beyond the arc. The Blue Devils knocked down 15 of 18 free throws.
Tipton travels to Westfield tonight. It will be the Devils’ seventh game in 14 days.
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
DELPHI 60, TAYLOR 57
Taylor took a 51-46 lead into the final quarter, but was unable to hold on for the win in its Hoosier Heartland Conference opener at Delphi.
“We just couldn’t finish the game,” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said, lamenting the Titans’ shot selection and decision making in the fourth quarter. “It’s just the same old thing. We just continue to not understand time and score in those kind of games. We’re really trying to find an identity. We have to find that guy who wants the ball and can finish the game.”
Ryley Gilbert led Taylor (0-5 overall) with 22 points. Tyler Hall had 12 points and Quinten Tucker had eight points on 4-for-4 shooting. Taylor played without Toric Spires.
“I’m proud of our kids’ effort,” Bentzler said. “We’re playing short-handed. It’s been like this for five, six years now [in terms of roster instability]. We have to get over the hump. But I’m proud of the kids. They were upset that they lost, they want to win and they’re going to keep working hard. We’ll be OK.”
ROSSVILLE 52, CARROLL 44
Rossville blanked Carroll 14-0 in the opening quarter to set the tone in the HHC game in the Hornets’ nest. After trailing 28-11 at halftime, the Cougars closed to within 37-28 after the third quarter, but the Hornets answered the challenge.
Aaron Atkisson led Carroll (4-2, 0-1 HHC) with 17 points. Ethan Duff had 13 points and Owen Duff had nine.
Rossville improved to 5-2 and 1-0.
GIRLS GAMES
EASTERN 52, SHERIDAN 36
The Comets beat the visiting Blackhawks for their sixth straight win.
“We really struggled running our offense against Madison-Grant on Tuesday. [Friday], we were able to run an efficient offense and got some good looks at the rim,” Eastern coach Andy Steele said. “We also had a variety of girls scoring. This made Sheridan space the defense out more than what they wanted and we got to the rim and knocked down some outside shots.”
McKenzie Cooper and Lexi James scored 12 points apiece to lead the Comets’ balanced attack. Kaylee Weeks had nine points, Rylie Davison had eight and Kara Otto had seven.
Weeks grabbed 12 rebounds. Cooper and Jeanie Crabtree had four assists apiece, Crabtree had five steals and Cooper and James had three steals apiece.
The Comets are 10-3 overall and 3-2 in the HHC. They’ll play in a four-team tournament on Dec. 27 at Lebanon.
TAYLOR 46, DELPHI 21
Taylor improved to 8-4 overall and 4-0 in the HHC with the road win.
The Titans grabbed control early. They led 8-2 after the first quarter and 25-8 at halftime.
“It was great to get the road win, but I am a little worried about our two-point shooting [12-36],” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “We live to play another day.”
Kelsi Langley led Taylor with 13 points. Alison Pemberton added nine points. Delphi (7-5, 2-2) was led by Haley Nelson with six points.
MARION 59, KOKOMO 32
Kokomo had no answer for Marion’s RaShaya Kyle in the North Central Conference game at Bill Green Arena. A 6-foot-6 center, the Purdue recruit scored 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. She was 9 of 15 from the field and 16 of 17 from the free throw line.
The Kats (2-9, 1-3 NCC) trailed by just two, 14-12, after the first quarter. The Giants (10-4, 4-2) pulled away from there to lead 33-25 at halftime and 41-28 after the third quarter. They outscored the Kats 18-4 in the final quarter to win going away.
Natalija Garevska led the Kats with 11 points. Sanighia Balantine drilled three 3-pointers for nine points and Chloe McClain had eight points.
