Following a short break for Christmas, most of the KT-area basketball teams are back in action this week.

There are several tourneys this week. On the boys side, Western is part of Lebanon’s eight-team tourney, Eastern is part of Bloomington North’s four-team tourney, Maconaquah and Peru are playing in the four-team Miami County Invitational, and Carroll and Tri-Central are playing in Clinton Central’s annual four-team gathering.

On the girls side, Western is part of Lebanon’s eight-team tourney, Tipton is hosting a six-team gathering that includes Carroll, and Maconaquah and Peru are playing in the four-team Miami County Invitational.

The following is this week’s area boys and girls schedules. In non-tourney games, JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

BOYS

TUESDAY

Guerin Catholic at Kokomo

Tipton at North Putnam

5:30 p.m. — Carroll vs. Clinton Prairie, CC tourney

7 p.m. — Western vs. Indy Metro, Lebanon tourney

8 p.m. — Mac at Peru, Miami County invite

8 p.m. — Tri-Central at Cl. Central, CC tourney

WEDNESDAY

Tipton at North Newton

Cass at Rochester

10 a.m. — Eastern at Bloomington North, BN tourney

2 p.m. — Consolation game, Miami Co. invite at Peru

5:30 p.m. — Consolation game, CC tourney

8 p.m. — Championship, CC tourney

8 p.m. — Championship, Miami Co. invite at Peru

TBD — Eastern vs. TBD, BN tourney

TBD — Western vs. TBD, Lebanon tourney

TBD — Western vs. TBD, Lebanon tourney

SATURDAY

Zionsville at Kokomo

Clinton Prairie at Taylor

Cass at Blackford

GIRLS

TODAY

4 p.m. — Western vs. Franklin County, Lebanon tourney

TUESDAY

11 a.m. — Carroll vs. University, Tipton tourney

Noon — Maconaquah at Peru, Miami Co. invite

12:45 p.m. — Clinton Central at Tipton, Tipton tourney

2:30 p.m. — Carroll vs. Southwestern, Tipton tourney

7:30 p.m. — Western Boone at Tipton, Tipton tourney

TBD — Western vs. TBD, Lebanon tourney

TBD — Western vs. TBD, Lebanon tourney

WEDNESDAY

Noon — Consolation game, Miami Co. invite at Peru

6 p.m. — Championship, Miami Co. invite at Peru

TBD — Carroll vs. TBD, Tipton tourney

TBD — Tipton vs. TBD, Tipton tourney

SATURDAY

11 a.m. — Northwestern at Cass

Clinton Prairie at Taylor

