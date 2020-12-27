Following a short break for Christmas, most of the KT-area basketball teams are back in action this week.
There are several tourneys this week. On the boys side, Western is part of Lebanon’s eight-team tourney, Eastern is part of Bloomington North’s four-team tourney, Maconaquah and Peru are playing in the four-team Miami County Invitational, and Carroll and Tri-Central are playing in Clinton Central’s annual four-team gathering.
On the girls side, Western is part of Lebanon’s eight-team tourney, Tipton is hosting a six-team gathering that includes Carroll, and Maconaquah and Peru are playing in the four-team Miami County Invitational.
The following is this week’s area boys and girls schedules. In non-tourney games, JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
BOYS
TUESDAY
Guerin Catholic at Kokomo
Tipton at North Putnam
5:30 p.m. — Carroll vs. Clinton Prairie, CC tourney
7 p.m. — Western vs. Indy Metro, Lebanon tourney
8 p.m. — Mac at Peru, Miami County invite
8 p.m. — Tri-Central at Cl. Central, CC tourney
WEDNESDAY
Tipton at North Newton
Cass at Rochester
10 a.m. — Eastern at Bloomington North, BN tourney
2 p.m. — Consolation game, Miami Co. invite at Peru
5:30 p.m. — Consolation game, CC tourney
8 p.m. — Championship, CC tourney
8 p.m. — Championship, Miami Co. invite at Peru
TBD — Eastern vs. TBD, BN tourney
TBD — Western vs. TBD, Lebanon tourney
TBD — Western vs. TBD, Lebanon tourney
SATURDAY
Zionsville at Kokomo
Clinton Prairie at Taylor
Cass at Blackford
GIRLS
TODAY
4 p.m. — Western vs. Franklin County, Lebanon tourney
TUESDAY
11 a.m. — Carroll vs. University, Tipton tourney
Noon — Maconaquah at Peru, Miami Co. invite
12:45 p.m. — Clinton Central at Tipton, Tipton tourney
2:30 p.m. — Carroll vs. Southwestern, Tipton tourney
7:30 p.m. — Western Boone at Tipton, Tipton tourney
TBD — Western vs. TBD, Lebanon tourney
TBD — Western vs. TBD, Lebanon tourney
WEDNESDAY
Noon — Consolation game, Miami Co. invite at Peru
6 p.m. — Championship, Miami Co. invite at Peru
TBD — Carroll vs. TBD, Tipton tourney
TBD — Tipton vs. TBD, Tipton tourney
SATURDAY
11 a.m. — Northwestern at Cass
Clinton Prairie at Taylor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.