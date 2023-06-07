INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo center Flory Bidunga and Carroll guard Alli Harness led the way for the Indiana Junior All-Star teams as they swept the Indiana Senior All-Stars in exhibition games Wednesday at Cathedral High School.
In the boys game, Bidunga showed why he won Gatorade and MaxPreps Indiana Player of the Year awards. The 6-foot-10 Wildkat star recorded a double-double of 18 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Juniors to a 105-100 win. He also had six blocked shots and four assists in a game-high 37:40 of playing time.
Micah Davis and Purdue recruit Jack Benter led the Juniors in scoring. Davis scored a game-high 26 points and Benter drilled five 3-pointers and scored 24 points. Benter also grabbed 11 rebounds.
Mr. Basketball Markus Burton led the Seniors. The Notre Dame recruit scored 23 points. Purdue-bound Myles Colvin backed him with 18 points.
In the girls game, Harness scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Indiana Junior All-Stars past the Indiana Senior All-Stars 102-75.
Harness drilled 5 of 10 3-point attempts. Five other Junior players had at least two triples apiece.
Harness, a Western Michigan recruit, also had six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 22:21 of playing time.
Led by Harness, the Juniors shot 18 of 39 (46.2%) from 3-land. The Seniors made only 5 of 25 attempts from 3-land.
Miss Basketball Laila Hull led the Seniors with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Northwestern’s McKenna Layden played 13:15 off the bench for the Seniors. The Purdue-bound Layden recorded one point, six rebounds, two assists and one steal.
