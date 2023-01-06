If you’re looking for a high school basketball game to watch in the area tonight, there are plenty of options from which to choose as there are eight boys games and another six girls games.
The following is tonight’s schedule. (+ Designates girls-boys doubleheaders; girls games at 6 p.m. followed by boys games.)
BOYS GAMES
Western at West Lafayette
Taylor at Rossville
Peru at Oak Hill
Kokomo at Logansport +
H. Heights at Northwestern +
Eastern at Clinton Central +
Tri-Central at Sheridan +
Carroll at Delphi +
GIRLS GAMES
North Miami at Peru
Kokomo at Logansport +
Eastbrook at Northwestern +
Eastern at Clinton Central +
Tri-Central at Sheridan +
Carroll at Delphi +
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.