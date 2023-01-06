WHS vs LCC BBB 05.jpg

Western's Ian Thurston puts up a shot during the Panthers' 51-44 victory over Lafayette Central Catholic on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

If you’re looking for a high school basketball game to watch in the area tonight, there are plenty of options from which to choose as there are eight boys games and another six girls games.

The following is tonight’s schedule. (+ Designates girls-boys doubleheaders; girls games at 6 p.m. followed by boys games.)

BOYS GAMES

Western at West Lafayette

Taylor at Rossville

Peru at Oak Hill

Kokomo at Logansport +

H. Heights at Northwestern +

Eastern at Clinton Central +

Tri-Central at Sheridan +

Carroll at Delphi +

GIRLS GAMES

North Miami at Peru

Kokomo at Logansport +

Eastbrook at Northwestern +

Eastern at Clinton Central +

Tri-Central at Sheridan +

Carroll at Delphi +

