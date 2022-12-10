Eastern’s boys basketball team muscled its way to a 52-44 Hoosier Heartland Conference victory over Tri-Central in the second game of Friday’s girls-boys varsity doubleheader at Greentown.
“I think the difference tonight was physical strength,” Tri-Central first-year coach Cam Hindman said. “I don’t know what the rebounding stats were but I think we got beat on the rebounds and that comes down to physical strength. They really attacked the basket well, rebounded well and we didn’t boxout and go after the boards. I think one possession they had five offensive boards, you just can’t give a team that.”
Providing the muscle inside for the Comets was 6-foot-4 Eli Edwards and 6-6 Corbin Snyder. Edwards finished with a game highs of 20 points, 14 rebounds — six on the offensive glass — and three blocked shots, while Snyder added 15 points and nine rebounds that included four offensive boards. The Comets also got strong perimeter games from the backcourt duo of Cayden Calloway (18 points) and freshman Brad Lindsay (13 points that included three 3-pointers).
“I think Eli Edwards and Corbin Snyder are improving each week, and they both have tremendous upside,” first-year Eastern coach Brady Lindsay said. “Eli is transitioning from football — that’s his priority sport — but is really each week in basketball and Corbin Snyder honestly can almost be as good as he wants to be. He has so much upside, he’s just starting to scratch the surface. That’s three consecutive games we’ve seen significant jumps for us. Edwards and Snyder were huge for us tonight.”
Landon Grant led the Trojans with 19 points, while Stetson Newcom added 15 and Daetyn Horn 14. All 14 of Horn’s points came in the first half. The trio combined for 10 3-pointers on the night. Trenton Patz was limited to eight points but grabbed a team-high 12 boards. Grant had seven rebounds.
CARROLL 68, CASTON 43
Chris Huerta scored 19 points to lead the Class 2A No. 3-ranked Cougars in their road win.
Also for Carroll (4-0), Griffin Viney scored 15 points, Jake Skinner had 13 and Austin Kuns had nine.
The Cougars led by five (23-18) after the first quarter, by 10 (37-27) at halftime and by 16 (51-35) after the third quarter.
PERU 69, S’WOOD 64, OT
Class 3A No. 9-ranked Peru used a big second quarter to take control, then held off Southwood’s comeback attempt for a 1-0 start in the Three Rivers Conference.
Down 21-18 after the first quarter, Peru outscored Southwood 24-11 in the second quarter for a 42-32 halftime lead. The Knights battled back in the third quarter to claw within 48-46, but the Bengal Tigers regained separation in the final quarter and overtime.
Matthew Roettger led Peru (3-1 overall) with a game-high 27 points. He poured in 14 in the second quarter. Also for Peru, Gavin Eldridge scored 14 points, Braxton Robbins had nine, Alex Ross had eight and Ian Potts had seven.
CASS 69, HEIGHTS 64
Luke Chambers poured in 28 points to lead the Kings to the road win in Hoosier Conference East Division play.
Also for the Kings (4-1, 1-0 HC East), L.J. Hillis had 14 points and Tyson Good had 12.
Tillman Etchison had 18 points for Heights (1-4, 0-1).
Prior to Friday, the Huskies had beaten the Kings five times in a row and won seven of the last eight meetings in the series.
WABASH 77, MAC 68
Maconaquah fell to visiting Wabash in TRC play, dropping to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
GIRLS GAMES
NW 75, TAYLOR 14
The Tigers jumped out to a 27-2 lead after a quarter and cruised to their eighth straight victory. Northwestern led 44-11 at halftime and 57-11 after three quarters.
McKenna Layden led Northwestern (8-2) with 25 points and five rebounds. Anna Bishir added 14 points and Lexi Hale nine. Ashley Newell had seven assists to go with four points.
Katie Hogan led Taylor (0-9) with five points. Alexandra Collins had seven rebounds and three points.
MCCUTCHEON 38, KOKOMO 35
Kokomo stormed back from a 14-point deficit early in the second half to take the lead at 35-34 with 2:55 to play on an Aijia Elliott basket, but the Kats couldn’t make it stick, falling 38-35 to McCutcheon in North Central Conference play.
Aviannah Pollard got a good look at a 3-pointer that fell just short in the closing seconds as the Kats (6-4, 2-1 NCC) suffered their first conference loss.
The Kats trailed 28-18 at halftime and 32-18 in the opening minutes of the second half before launching the comeback.
Elliott finished with 10 points and eight rebounds to pace the Kats. Pollard added seven points and Regan McClain grabbed eight boards for the Kats.
For McCutcheon (5-5, 3-0), Aubrey Miller finished with nine points and Marley Dale chipped in eight.
TC 66, EASTERN 28
Tri-Central outscored Eastern 24-4 in the second quarter to turn a closely contested game into what became a 66-28 rout in the first game of a girls-boys Hoosier Heartland Conference doubleheader at Greentown.
Layla Keith came off the Trojans’ bench and scored nine of her game-high 17 points in the second quarter igniting that 24-4 TC run that sent the Trojans into halftime with a 38-17 lead. The advantage grew to 52-24 after three quarters. A Keith 3-pointer upped the lead to 59-24 with 5:45 remaining and the rest of the game was played under a running clock.
Karley Leininger added 15 points for the Trojans (6-5, 2-1 HHC), while Megan Conner, Gracie Grimes and Allie Younce contributed eight points apiece. Jenna Odle and Kenzie DeGraaff scored nine points each to lead Eastern (1-9, 1-3 HHC).
