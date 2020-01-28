Tri-Central to honor 1970-71 hoops team
Tri-Central will have its second celebration of the school’s 50th anniversary during Saturday’s boys basketball game against Frankton. An alumni cheerblock, alumni band and alumni choir will be in action.
The celebration will honor TC’s class of 1971, the school’s first graduation class. Introductions of Tri-Central’s first group of boys basketball players and varsity cheerleaders are planned for between the JV and varsity games. A special recognition will be given to Class of ‘71 senior player Jim Martin, who recently was inducted into Middle Tennessee State University’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
The following is this week’s area boys basketball schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Western at Clinton Central
Northfield at Tri-Central
FRIDAY
Lafayette Jeff at Kokomo
Twin Lakes at Northwestern
Eastern at Rossville
Tipton at Hamilton Heights
Cass at Maconaquah
Carroll at North White
+ Tri-Central at Delphi
+ Taylor at Sheridan
6:15 — Peru at Whitko
SATURDAY
Kokomo at Cass
Carroll at Northwestern
Twin Lakes at Western
Taylor at Tipton
Frankton at Tri-Central
6:15 — Maconaquah at Whitko
+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheader; girls game at 6 p.m.
Girls regular season wraps up this week
It’s the final week of the girls basketball regular season. No. 1-ranked Northwestern already is done. The other area teams all have one or two games remaining.
Here’s a look at this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Muncie Central at Kokomo
Taylor at Alexandria
Eastern at Oak Hill
Tipton at Bishop Chatard
Carroll at Caston
6:15 — North Miami at Maconaquah
WEDNESDAY
Tri-Central at Western
Frankfort at Maconaquah
6:15 — Peru at Wabash
THURSDAY
Peru at Eastern
Clinton Prairie at Tipton
Cass at Carroll
FRIDAY
+ Taylor at Sheridan
+ Tri-Central at Delphi
+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheader; girls game at 6 p.m.
