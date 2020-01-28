Tri-Central to honor 1970-71 hoops team

Tri-Central will have its second celebration of the school’s 50th anniversary during Saturday’s boys basketball game against Frankton. An alumni cheerblock, alumni band and alumni choir will be in action.

The celebration will honor TC’s class of 1971, the school’s first graduation class. Introductions of Tri-Central’s first group of boys basketball players and varsity cheerleaders are planned for between the JV and varsity games. A special recognition will be given to Class of ‘71 senior player Jim Martin, who recently was inducted into Middle Tennessee State University’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

The following is this week’s area boys basketball schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

Western at Clinton Central

Northfield at Tri-Central

FRIDAY

Lafayette Jeff at Kokomo

Twin Lakes at Northwestern

Eastern at Rossville

Tipton at Hamilton Heights

Cass at Maconaquah

Carroll at North White

+ Tri-Central at Delphi

+ Taylor at Sheridan

6:15 — Peru at Whitko

SATURDAY

Kokomo at Cass

Carroll at Northwestern

Twin Lakes at Western

Taylor at Tipton

Frankton at Tri-Central

6:15 — Maconaquah at Whitko

+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheader; girls game at 6 p.m.

Girls regular season wraps up this week

It’s the final week of the girls basketball regular season. No. 1-ranked Northwestern already is done. The other area teams all have one or two games remaining.

Here’s a look at this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

Muncie Central at Kokomo

Taylor at Alexandria

Eastern at Oak Hill

Tipton at Bishop Chatard

Carroll at Caston

6:15 — North Miami at Maconaquah

WEDNESDAY

Tri-Central at Western

Frankfort at Maconaquah

6:15 — Peru at Wabash

THURSDAY

Peru at Eastern

Clinton Prairie at Tipton

Cass at Carroll

FRIDAY

+ Taylor at Sheridan

+ Tri-Central at Delphi

+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheader; girls game at 6 p.m.

