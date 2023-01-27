Kokomo’s boys basketball team will look to stay undefeated in the North Central Conference when it visits Lafayette Jeff tonight. The Class 4A No. 7-ranked Wildkats (12-4 overall) lead the NCC at 5-0 with Anderson a half-game back at 4-0. Lafayette Jeff (10-6 overall) is 2-3 in league play.
Likewise, Eastern and Class 2A No. 10 Taylor will look to remain undefeated in the Hoosier Heartland Conference tonight. Eastern leads the HHC at 5-0 and Taylor is right on its heels at 4-0. Tonight Eastern hosts Rossville (3-2 HHC) while Taylor entertains Sheridan (2-4).
Kokomo returns home Saturday for a game against Class 2A co-No. 15 Lewis Cass (10-4).
The following is the weekend schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TONIGHT
Kokomo at Lafayette Jeff
Northwestern at Twin Lakes
Rossville at Eastern
Hamilton Heights at Tipton
North White at Carroll
+ Sheridan at Taylor
+ Maconaquah at Cass
+ Delphi at Tri-Central
6:15 — Whitko at Peru
SATURDAY
Cass at Kokomo
Clinton Prairie at Western
Northwestern at Carroll
Eastern at Wabash
Tri-Central at Frankton
+ Girls-boys doubleheaders; girls games at 6 p.m. followed by boys games.
GIRLS GAMES
TONIGHT
Northwestern at North Miami
+ Sheridan at Taylor
+ Maconaquah at Cass
+ Delphi at Tri-Central
SATURDAY
Noon — University at Tipton (JV game only 2 quarters)
1 p.m. — Argos at Northwestern (JV game only 2 quarters)
5 p.m. — Wabash at Peru (varsity only)
+ Girls-boys doubleheaders; girls games at 6 p.m. followed by boys games.
