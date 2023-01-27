KHS vs FWBL BBB WEB ONLY 33.JPG

Kokomo's Dre Kirby puts up a shot against Fort Wayne Bishop Luers in the opening round of the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament on Dec. 29, 2022. Kokomo beat Luers 75-48.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo’s boys basketball team will look to stay undefeated in the North Central Conference when it visits Lafayette Jeff tonight. The Class 4A No. 7-ranked Wildkats (12-4 overall) lead the NCC at 5-0 with Anderson a half-game back at 4-0. Lafayette Jeff (10-6 overall) is 2-3 in league play.

Likewise, Eastern and Class 2A No. 10 Taylor will look to remain undefeated in the Hoosier Heartland Conference tonight. Eastern leads the HHC at 5-0 and Taylor is right on its heels at 4-0. Tonight Eastern hosts Rossville (3-2 HHC) while Taylor entertains Sheridan (2-4).

Kokomo returns home Saturday for a game against Class 2A co-No. 15 Lewis Cass (10-4).

The following is the weekend schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TONIGHT

Kokomo at Lafayette Jeff

Northwestern at Twin Lakes

Rossville at Eastern

Hamilton Heights at Tipton

North White at Carroll

+ Sheridan at Taylor

+ Maconaquah at Cass

+ Delphi at Tri-Central

6:15 — Whitko at Peru

SATURDAY

Cass at Kokomo

Clinton Prairie at Western

Northwestern at Carroll

Eastern at Wabash

Tri-Central at Frankton

+ Girls-boys doubleheaders; girls games at 6 p.m. followed by boys games.

GIRLS GAMES

TONIGHT

Northwestern at North Miami

+ Sheridan at Taylor

+ Maconaquah at Cass

+ Delphi at Tri-Central

SATURDAY

Noon — University at Tipton (JV game only 2 quarters)

1 p.m. — Argos at Northwestern (JV game only 2 quarters)

5 p.m. — Wabash at Peru (varsity only)

+ Girls-boys doubleheaders; girls games at 6 p.m. followed by boys games.

