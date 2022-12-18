KHS vs Marion BBB 06.jpg

Kokomo guard Zion Bellamy puts up a shot in the first quarter of Kokomo's 90-72 victory over Marion on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Memorial Gym.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

It’s fairly light week for boys, girls BB

With Christmas just six days away, it’s a light week for high school basketball.

That does not mean there are not some plum games on the schedule. On the boys side, Class 4A No. 11-ranked Kokomo (5-2) hosts Zionsville (5-3) on Tuesday in a matchup of strong programs, and Class 2A No. 10 Taylor (7-0) hosts Clinton Prairie (4-2) in a key Hoosier Heartland Conference clash Wednesday. Prairie is 2-0 in the HHC and Taylor is 1-0.

And on the girls side, Class 3A No. 11 Northwestern (9-2) hosts Class 2A No. 5 Carroll (12-1) in a matchup of the area’s top two teams.

The following are looks at the area schedules for the week.

TUESDAY

Zionsville at Kokomo

Western at Oak Hill

Whitko at Maconaquah

Huntington North at Peru

WEDNESDAY

Northwestern at Frankfort

Clinton Prairie at Taylor

Wabash at Carroll

THURSDAY

Tipton at DeKalb Tourney (vs. Jay County at noon; vs. either Lakeland or DeKalb at either 6 p.m. or 8 p.m.)

TODAY

Cass at Eastern

Taylor at North Miami

TUESDAY

Western at Taylor

Peru at Logansport

WEDNESDAY

Tipton at Anderson

Maconaquah at Mississinewa

THURSDAY

Cass at Western

