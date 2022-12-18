It’s fairly light week for boys, girls BB
With Christmas just six days away, it’s a light week for high school basketball.
That does not mean there are not some plum games on the schedule. On the boys side, Class 4A No. 11-ranked Kokomo (5-2) hosts Zionsville (5-3) on Tuesday in a matchup of strong programs, and Class 2A No. 10 Taylor (7-0) hosts Clinton Prairie (4-2) in a key Hoosier Heartland Conference clash Wednesday. Prairie is 2-0 in the HHC and Taylor is 1-0.
And on the girls side, Class 3A No. 11 Northwestern (9-2) hosts Class 2A No. 5 Carroll (12-1) in a matchup of the area’s top two teams.
The following are looks at the area schedules for the week.
TUESDAY
Zionsville at Kokomo
Western at Oak Hill
Whitko at Maconaquah
Huntington North at Peru
WEDNESDAY
Northwestern at Frankfort
Clinton Prairie at Taylor
Wabash at Carroll
THURSDAY
Tipton at DeKalb Tourney (vs. Jay County at noon; vs. either Lakeland or DeKalb at either 6 p.m. or 8 p.m.)
TODAY
Cass at Eastern
Taylor at North Miami
TUESDAY
Western at Taylor
Peru at Logansport
WEDNESDAY
Tipton at Anderson
Maconaquah at Mississinewa
THURSDAY
Cass at Western
