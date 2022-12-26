Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... A Clipper system will bring light snow accumulation to central Indiana late tonight then continuing Monday before ending Monday evening. Snow accumulation will generally be up to an inch with localized higher amounts approaching 2 inches mainly over the lower Wabash Valley and far southern portions of central Indiana. Slick and snow covered roads and walkways will develop in some locations. Motorists and pedestrians should use extra caution and allow extra time for holiday travel and commuting late tonight through Monday evening.