The final week of the calendar year brings plenty of boys and girls basketball games.
The highlight on the boys side is Kokomo’s Phil Cox Memorial Tournament. It’s set for Thursday and Friday.
Thursday’s opening round has Warren Central (5-2) vs. Guerin Catholic (4-3) at 10 a.m., Class 4A No. 5-ranked Brownsburg (7-1) vs. Columbia City (6-2) at noon, Class 4A co-No. 8 Center Grove (8-0) vs. South Bend Riley (5-4) at 6 p.m., and Class 4A No. 6 Kokomo (5-3) vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (4-3) at 8 p.m. All four games are set for Memorial Gym.
The tournament concludes Friday with games in Memorial Gym and Memorial Gym’s secondary gym (the old IUK gym). All teams will play two games Friday.
Also this week on the boys side:
• Clinton Central’s tournament is Tuesday and Wednesday. The tournament has doubled in size to eight teams this year.
Tuesday’s opening round has Clinton Prairie (4-3) vs. Clinton Central (2-4) at 10 a.m., Class 2A No. 3 Carroll (5-1) vs. Class 2A No. 14 Tipton (7-1) at 11:45 a.m., Western (2-5) vs. Tri-Central (3-4) at 1:30 p.m., and North Judson (5-1) vs. Class A No. 4 Fountain Central (7-0) at 3:15 p.m. The losers of games 1 and 2 will play at 6 p.m. and the losers of games 3 and 4 will play at 8 p.m.
The tournament will conclude Wednesday with six more games.
• The Miami County Invitational is Wednesday and Thursday at Maconaquah. The opening round has North Miami (1-6) vs. Caston (1-5) at 6 p.m. followed by Class 3A No. 7 Peru (6-1) vs. Maconaquah (5-3). The third-place game is at 2 p.m. Thursday with the championship at 8 p.m.
• Lewis Cass will play in Plymouth’s tournament Thursday. Knox (3-4) and Plymouth (3-4) are matched in the 10:30 a.m. opener with Cass (5-2) taking on Jimtown (2-6) in the second game. The consolation game is at 6:15 p.m. and the championship is at 8 p.m.
• In non-tourney games, Class 2A No. 9 Taylor (8-0) visits Indianapolis Riverside (0-4) on Friday, and Eastern (6-1) faces Frankton (3-5) at 6 p.m. Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
GIRLS GAMES
• Carroll is hosting a big girls tournament. The eight-team field includes five KT-area teams.
The opening round is Tuesday and has Western (9-3) vs. Bethesda Christian (6-5) at 10 a.m., Eastern (1-12) vs. Tipton (7-4) at noon, Western Boone (8-3) vs. Class 2A No. 5 Carroll (13-1) at 2 p.m. and Lewis Cass (5-7) vs. Covenant Christian (3-8) at 4 p.m. Each team will play one more game Tuesday and then play one game Wednesday.
• Kokomo will play in Warsaw’s tourney Thursday and Friday. Kokomo (7-5) will play two pool games Thursday — vs. Warsaw (10-3) at 10 a.m. and vs. Chesterton (7-5) at 2 p.m. The Kats will return Friday to play one more game.
• The Miami County Invitational is Wednesday and Thursday at Maconaquah. The opening round has North Miami (8-2) vs. Class A No. 3 Caston (13-0) at noon followed by Peru (3-8) vs. Maconaquah (2-11). The third-place game is at noon Thursday with the championship at 6 p.m.
• Tri-Central plays in Alexandria’s tournament Wednesday. TC (7-6) faces Alex (10-2) in the 10 a.m. opener and Class 2A co-No. 12 Seeger (12-1) plays Sheridan (5-7) at noon. The consolation game is at 6 p.m. and the final is at 8 p.m.
