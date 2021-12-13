It’s a busy week for boys and girls basketball teams as it’s the final full week before the Christmas break.
The following are area boys and girls schedules. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
(+ Denotes girls-boys doubleheader with girls game at 6 p.m. followed by boys game. ++ Denotes girls-boys DH with girls game at 6:30 p.m. followed by the boys game).
BOYS
TUESDAY
Alexandria at Taylor
Maconaquah at Tipton
6:15 — Peru at Tipp. Valley
FRIDAY
Ham. Heights at Western
Maconaquah at NW
Cass at Tipton
+ Taylor at Delphi
+ Sheridan at Eastern
+ Tri-Central at Cl. Central
+ Carroll at Rossville
++ Kokomo at Marion
SATURDAY
Kokomo at Mississinewa
Northwestern at Elwood
Taylor at Christel House Manual
Tipton at Cowan
Tri-Central at Madison-Grant
6:15 — Southwood at Peru
++ Maconaquah at Logansport
GIRLS
TODAY
Carroll at Maconaquah
6:15 — Peru at North Miami
TUESDAY
Eastern at Madison-Grant
Tri-Central at Frankfort
Cass at Delphi
THURSDAY
Guerin Catholic at Tipton
FRIDAY
+ Taylor at Delphi
+ Sheridan at Eastern
+ Tri-Central at Cl. Central
+ Carroll at Rossville
++ Kokomo at Marion
SATURDAY
11 a.m. — Western at Cass
Noon — Crispus Attucks at Tipton
Noon — Southwood at Peru
Eastbrook at Taylor (varsity only, 7 p.m.)
++ Maconaquah at Logansport
