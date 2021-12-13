BBB NHS vs THS 37.JPG

Taylor guard Jay Patterson (4) eyes the basket as Northwestern post Eli Edwards defends during the teams’ game Friday night at Center Court. Led by Edwards’ 25 points, the Tigers topped the Titans 46-38.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

It’s a busy week for boys and girls basketball teams as it’s the final full week before the Christmas break.

The following are area boys and girls schedules. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

(+ Denotes girls-boys doubleheader with girls game at 6 p.m. followed by boys game. ++ Denotes girls-boys DH with girls game at 6:30 p.m. followed by the boys game).

BOYS

TUESDAY

Alexandria at Taylor

Maconaquah at Tipton

6:15 — Peru at Tipp. Valley

FRIDAY

Ham. Heights at Western

Maconaquah at NW

Cass at Tipton

+ Taylor at Delphi

+ Sheridan at Eastern

+ Tri-Central at Cl. Central

+ Carroll at Rossville

++ Kokomo at Marion

SATURDAY

Kokomo at Mississinewa

Northwestern at Elwood

Taylor at Christel House Manual

Tipton at Cowan

Tri-Central at Madison-Grant

6:15 — Southwood at Peru

++ Maconaquah at Logansport

GIRLS

TODAY

Carroll at Maconaquah

6:15 — Peru at North Miami

TUESDAY

Eastern at Madison-Grant

Tri-Central at Frankfort

Cass at Delphi

THURSDAY

Guerin Catholic at Tipton

FRIDAY

+ Taylor at Delphi

+ Sheridan at Eastern

+ Tri-Central at Cl. Central

+ Carroll at Rossville

++ Kokomo at Marion

SATURDAY

11 a.m. — Western at Cass

Noon — Crispus Attucks at Tipton

Noon — Southwood at Peru

Eastbrook at Taylor (varsity only, 7 p.m.)

++ Maconaquah at Logansport

