The final week of the calendar year brings plenty of boys and girls basketball games.
The highlight on the boys side is Kokomo's Phil Cox Memorial Tournament. It's set for Wednesday and Thursday.
Wednesday's opening round has Warren Central vs. Guerin Catholic at 10 a.m., South Bend Adams vs. Brownsburg at noon, Class 4A No. 2-ranked Valparaiso vs. South Bend Riley at 6 p.m., and Kokomo vs. University at 8 p.m. All four games are set for Memorial Gym.
The tournament concludes Thursday with games in Memorial Gym and Memorial Gym's secondary gym (the old IUK gym). All teams will play two games Thursday.
Also this week on the boys side:
• Clinton Central's tournament is Tuesday and Wednesday. The opening round has Eastern vs. Class 2A No. 5-ranked Carroll at 6:30 p.m. followed by Tri-Central vs. Clinton Central.
• The Miami County Invitational is Tuesday and Wednesday at North Miami. The opening round has Maconaquah vs. North Miami at 6 p.m. followed by Peru vs. Caston. The third-place game is at 2 p.m. Thursday with the championship at 8 p.m.
• Tipton will face Milan at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Monorovia's tourney. The Blue Devils will play a second game Tuesday and one more game Wednesday.
• In a non-tourney game, Cass will host Blackford on Thursday. The JV game is set for 6 p.m.
GIRLS GAMES
• Tipton is hosting a big girls tournament. The opening round is Wednesday and has Carroll vs. Covenant Christian (Indianapolis) at 10 a.m., Tri-Central vs. MTI Knowledge at noon, Class 2A co-No. 4-ranked Tipton vs. Clinton Central at 2 p.m., and Western Boone vs. Eastern at 4 p.m. All teams will play a second game Wednesday, and one more game Thursday.
• Kokomo will play in Warsaw's tourney Thursday. The schedule shows Chesterton vs. Warsaw at 10 a.m., Kokomo vs. Garrett at noon, the consolation game at 6 p.m. and the championship at 8 p.m.
• The Miami County Invitational is Tuesday and Wednesday at North Miami. The opening round has Maconaquah vs. North Miami at noon followed by Peru vs. Caston. The third-place game is at noon Thursday with the championship at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.