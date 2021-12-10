Four conference games highlight tonight’s KT-area boys basketball schedule.
In the Hoosier Conference’s East Division, Western (2-2, 1-0 division) visits Tipton (3-0, 0-0), and Hamilton Heights (0-3, 0-0) visits Lewis Cass (3-1, 0-0).
The North Central Conference begins tonight with a full slate of games including Kokomo (1-2) visiting McCutcheon (2-2). And in the Hoosier Heartland Conference, Eastern (3-1, 0-0) visits Tri-Central (3-1, 0-0).
The Kokomo-McCutcheon and Eastern-TC games are parts of girls-boys doubleheaders. For Kokomo (7-3, 2-1), the Kats will put a six-game winning streak on the line against the Mavs (6-3, 2-0).
The following is the weekend’s boys and girls schedules. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. (+ Denotes girls-boys doubleheaders; girls games start at 6 p.m.)
BOYS
TONIGHT
Western at Tipton
Hamilton Heights at Cass
Caston at Carroll
+ Kokomo at McCutcheon
+ Northwestern at Taylor
+ Eastern at Tri-Central
6:15 — Maconaquah at Wabash
SATURDAY
Kokomo at Lebanon
Rossville at Western
Eastern at Southwood
Cass at Frankfort
6:15 — Northfield at Peru
GIRLS
TONIGHT
+ Kokomo at McCutcheon
+ Northwestern at Taylor
+ Eastern at Tri-Central
SATURDAY
11 a.m. — Western at Twin Lakes
11 a.m. — Cass at Maconaquah
Noon — Eastern at Alexandria
Noon — Lapel at Tipton
Carroll at Manchester
