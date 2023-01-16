Western’s boys swimming and diving team captured the Hoosier Conference championship in the league meet Saturday at Purdue University’s Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center. Tipton won the girls title.
Western posted a score of 396 in winning the boys meet for the first time since joining the conference in the 2015-16 school year. West Lafayette was second with 361. The 10-team field also had Northwestern (281), Hamilton Heights (241), Tipton (220), Twin Lakes (219.5), Rensselaer (147.5), Lewis Cass (133), Lafayette Catholic (127) and Benton Central (49).
“We’ve won our share of conference meets [in the old Mid-Indiana Conference] throughout my time at Western. This is a really special one,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “We only won one individual event, but our depth was outstanding. We had at least two people on the podium all day long.
“The ownership that this whole team has in this victory is what makes it a special win.”
Western opened the meet with strong swims in the first two events, the 200-yard medley relay and the 200 freestyle.
“After the 200 freestyle we got the lead and just held it all day long,” Bennett said. “Not that we buried the competition, but going into the last relay [the 400 free], we knew no matter what the outcome was in that relay, we couldn’t lose the meet.”
The Panthers’ victory came in the 200 freestyle relay. Avery Berryman, Kole Shock, Ashton Tso and Luke Mawbey posted a winning time of 1:32.50.
The Panthers had second-place finishes in the other relays. Noah Broyles, Charlie Brewer, Shock and Tso opened the meet with a second place in the 200 medley in 1:45.05 and Berryman, Andrew Jay, Noah Broyles and Mawbey closed the meet with a second place in the 400 free in 3:27.10.
Individually, the Panthers’ best event was the 100 butterfly as Mawbey, Shock and Coley Bevington finished 3-4-5.
Other highlights for Western included: Jay finishing fourth and Wyatt Edwards finishing sixth in the 200 free; Brewer taking third and Tso taking fifth in the 200 individual medley; Berryman fifth and Shock eighth in the 50 free; Berryman fourth and Broyles eighth in the 100 free; Jay fifth and Edwards eighth in the 500 free; Broyles fourth and Mawbey seventh in the 100 backstroke; and Brewer fourth and Tso sixth in the 100 breaststroke. Earlier in the week, Evan Butcher was third and Milan Bennett was sixth in the diving program.
“If you have a team of guys, that’s how you’re going to win [a meet like this],” Brad Bennett said. “That’s why I was so excited for this season because I knew I had a great team of guys. They’ve stuck together and they’ve worked incredibly hard. I’m glad it’s paid off for them in such a great fashion.”
The Champion brothers led Northwestern to its third-place finish with record-setting swims.
Caleb Champion won the 100 breaststroke in :57.84 and won the 200 IM in 1:57.25. He broke the meet record in the breaststroke; the old record of :59.19 was set in 1991. In addition, he broke three school records — the breaststroke, IM and 100 free. The latter came leading off the 400 freestyle relay where he clocked :48.46.
Ethan Champion took second in the 500 freestyle in a school-record time of 4:54.60.
Other highlights for the Tigers included: Sam Martin taking second in the 100 butterfly and seventh in the 50 free; Ethan Champion taking third in the 50 free; Parks Ortman’s fifth in the 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 200 IM; Preston DeWitt’s eighth in the 200 free; a second-place finish in the 200 free relay; and a fifth-place finish in the 400 free relay.
“They were all on fire. Just phenomenal performances all day long,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said.
Stone Conaway highlighted Tipton’s fifth-place finish with a pair of record swims. He won the 50 free in a meet-record time of :21.57. He won the 100 free in a school-record time of :48.12.
GIRLS MEET
Tipton swam to victory in six different events in running away with the team title in the girls meet. The Blue Devils posted a score of 372.5. West Lafayette was second with 320.5. The 10-team field also had Rensselaer (296), Hamilton Heights (244), Northwestern (242), Lewis Cass (212), Western (175), Lafayette Catholic (136), Twin Lakes (109) and Benton Central (80).
Individually for Tipton, Ella Hare took wins in the 50 freestyle (school-record :24.49) and 100 butterfly (school-record :58.32), Sophia Walker won the 200 IM (2:13.65) and Aly Hoover won the 100 backstroke (1:03.46). Abi Hoover had a runner-up finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.96).
Hare, Walker, Aly Hoover and Abi Hoover combined to win the 200 medley relay (1:51.25) and 400 free relay (3:47.72). The Devils set school and meet records in the 200 medley and a school record in the 400 free.
Earlier in the week, Tipton’s Mimi London and Sami Morris was second and fifth, respectively, in the diving program.
Lewis Cass’ Erika Baber also had a big meet. She won the 200 free (1:58.30) and 100 free (:54.16). Another highlight for the Kings came in the 400 free relay where Maci Garland, Maryn Zeck, Haley Miller and Baber finished second in 3:50.93. That broke a 1991 school record (3:53.20).
Northwestern’s highlights included: Catherine Bath taking runner-up finishes in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly; Ashley Ream taking sixth in the 200 free and seventh in the 100 breaststroke; Aubrie Sparling’s sixth in the 500 free and seventh in the 200 IM; Morgan Binion’s sixth in the 100 backstroke; and the Tigers’ 200 free relay team taking second.
Northwestern coach Donita Walters pointed to the competitive relay races as a highlight of the meet.
“My favorite meet of the season. Absolutely love the energy,” she said.
Western’s highlights included: Anna Moore taking second in the 200 free and sixth in the 100 butterfly; Chase Hayes taking fourth in the 50 free and eighth in the 100 free; and the Panthers’ 200 free relay team taking third.
“The girls trained to compete and they came there to compete. They gave their all,” Bennett said. “They ended up seventh overall and beat Twin Lakes, who had beat us in a close dual meet about a week ago.”
