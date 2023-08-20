...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
106 possible.
* WHERE...Carroll, Clinton, Howard, Tipton, Madison, Delaware,
Randolph, Henry, Rush and Decatur Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT MONDAY NIGHT...
The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT
EDT MONDAY NIGHT.
An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.
Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:
* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:
https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch
Maconaquah’s Daylen Schrock heads toward the finish line in the Jacob Graf Memorial Invitational’s boys race on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Logansport. Schrock took sixth place, helping the Braves win the team title.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS AND GIRLS XC: Mac boys win team race at Logan; Moore wins girls race
Tribune sports staff
Maconaquah won the boys team title in Logansport’s Jacob Graf Memorial Cross Country Invitational and Northwestern’s Hannah Moore was the top individual in the girls side of the meet for the third straight year.
The invite drew 21 teams and more than 100 runners on each the boys and girls side
BOYS RACE
Maconaquah won a tight team race with a score of 99. Western was second (103), with Clinton Prairie (108) and Lafayette Jeff (114) close behind. Northwestern was sixth (227), Kokomo 11th (287), Tipton 12th (319), Tri-Central 15th (341), Carroll 17th (381), Peru 18th (404), and Eastern 19th (406).
PHOTOS: Jacob Graf Memorial XC
Daylen Schrock set the pace for Maconaquah, finishing sixth in 17:10. Kaden Miller was 15th (18:10), Isaiah Wittenberg was 20th (18:17), Isaiah Moore was 26th (18:32), and Kaden Hanson was 32nd (18:49).
Aden Yeary led Western and was the top Tribune-area finisher in third (17:00). Camden Raab was fifth (17:08), Miles Rudy 21st (18:18), Maddox Carver 34th (18:53), and Lincoln McKillip 40th (19:06).
“We had the best cumulative time of the day [1:30:24], but just missed in the points, but it’s a huge improvement over last year when we finished an un-competitive seventh overall,” Western coach Gary Jewell said.
Northwestern was led by Ryland Barnes in 22nd (18:19). Isaac Everson was 29th (18:40) and Mason Broeker 31st (18:44).
“Racing twice in one week is tough to do,” Northwestern coach Josh Perry said. “We responded well having raced only a few days ago. The boys know that we have more in the tank and I’m excited to see what it looks like when they are fresh and ready to go. Our freshman duo of Isaac Everson and Mason Broeker had a great day.”
Cooper Cage led Kokomo, finishing seventh in 17:16. Noah Walker led Tipton, taking 33rd in 18:50.
Tyler Gibson led Tri-Central, taking 23rd in 18:20. Bryce Salgat led Carroll, finishing 54th in 19:30. Landon Caldwell paced Peru, taking 42nd in 19:12.
Obi Greene took fourth in 17:05 to lead Eastern. Jakob Bertoline was 86th (21:00).
“The whole team ran well in their first 5K of the season,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “It was exciting to see the boys start the season so positively.”
GIRLS RACE
Moore took first in a field of 113 runners in the girls meet, leading Northwestern to a sixth-place team finish.
Western scored the best team result of Tribune-area schools, taking second place with a score of 98. Hamilton Heights scored 58 to win the meet. Maconaquah was fourth (125), Lewis Cass fifth (146), Northwestern sixth (180), Carroll eighth (227), Eastern 14th (324), Tipton 18th, Kokomo 20th and Peru 21st. The Blue Devils, Kats and Bengal Tigers were incomplete.
Kendall Depoy led Western, finishing fifth in 6:43. Lauren Bradley was ninth (21:39), Avery Shock 22nd (22:49), Joy Marley 32nd (23:26), and Samantha Willians 37th (23:43).
Abby Jordan led Maconaquah, taking sixth in 21:01. Also for Mac, Chloe Jordan was 11th in 21:48, Lucy Loshnowsky 19th in 22:20, Aubrey McClain 48th in 24:30, and Kaylee Futrell 52nd in 24:45.
Aftin Griffin led Cass, taking third (19:59). AnnaLeigh Hedrick was 24th (22:55).
Moore covered the course in 19:24, taking first by a margin of 29 seconds. Also for the Purple Tigers, Courtney Adams took fourth in 20:07.
“The girls had a solid day,” Perry said. “We have some illnesses on the team but we battled through it well. We know we have room to improve, but training is going really well. The competition in our area is really good this season, but we are pushing to be fighting for those top spots.”
Jillian Salts led Carroll, taking 25th in 22:56. Aubrey Salts was 34th in 23:27.
Ava Kantz led Eastern, taking 15th overall in 21:59, followed by Lily Greene (68th, 26:03).
“We’re really happy with [Kantz’s] performance in the season’s first 5K and are looking forward to the rest of the season,” Cox said. “The whole team also performed well. They looked really promising and we have a lot of positive opportunities to improve.”
Bre Muncie Led Tipton in 40th (24:05). Gretchen Riggle led Kokomo in 83rd (26:54). And Anna Roush led Peru (29:49).
