The following are the final top 10 Howard County cross country times for the 2021 season. The lists are compiled by Ricke Stucker.
Boys
1. Pete Bradshaw, Western, 16:49 at New Prairie
2. Collin Keesling, Kokomo, 17:05 at Harrison
3. Caleb Champion, Northwestern. 17:26 at Tipton
3. Isaiah Kanable, NW, 17:26 at Maconaquah
5. Caden Lechner, NW, 17:40 at Tipton
6. Charlie Conkle, Western, 17:44 at Maconaquah
7. Matt McGriff, NW, 18:13 at Tipton
8. Colin Feazel, NW, 18:17 at Tipton
9. Gunnar LaShure, NW, 18:19 at IWU
10. Matthew Mitchell, NW, 18:24 at Tipton
Girls
1. Hannah Moore, NW, 18:13 at Tipton
2. Julynne Spidell, Kokomo, 19:35 at Harrison
3. Hattie Harlow, Western, 20:40 at Maconaquah
4. Lauren Bradley, Western, 21:08 at New Prairie
5. Maddy Shoaf, Western, 21:20 at New Prairie
6. Courtney Adams, NW, 21:42 at Maconaquah
7. Ava Kantz, Eastern, 21:52 at Maconaquah
8. Destiny Herr, Western, 22:11 at Culver Academies
9. Cami Caldwell, Western, 22:22 at Culver Academies
9. Emily Slaughter, Eastern, 22:22 at Maconaquah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.