Western cross country runner Pete Bradshaw is shown in the Logansport Sectional on Oct. 9. Bradshaw posted Howard County’s top time of the season when he clocked 16:49 in the New Prairie Semistate on Oct. 23.

 Jonah Hinebaugh | For the Kokomo Tribune

The following are the final top 10 Howard County cross country times for the 2021 season. The lists are compiled by Ricke Stucker.

Boys

1. Pete Bradshaw, Western, 16:49 at New Prairie

2. Collin Keesling, Kokomo, 17:05 at Harrison

3. Caleb Champion, Northwestern. 17:26 at Tipton

3. Isaiah Kanable, NW, 17:26 at Maconaquah

5. Caden Lechner, NW, 17:40 at Tipton

6. Charlie Conkle, Western, 17:44 at Maconaquah

7. Matt McGriff, NW, 18:13 at Tipton

8. Colin Feazel, NW, 18:17 at Tipton

9. Gunnar LaShure, NW, 18:19 at IWU

10. Matthew Mitchell, NW, 18:24 at Tipton

Girls

1. Hannah Moore, NW, 18:13 at Tipton

2. Julynne Spidell, Kokomo, 19:35 at Harrison

3. Hattie Harlow, Western, 20:40 at Maconaquah

4. Lauren Bradley, Western, 21:08 at New Prairie

5. Maddy Shoaf, Western, 21:20 at New Prairie

6. Courtney Adams, NW, 21:42 at Maconaquah

7. Ava Kantz, Eastern, 21:52 at Maconaquah

8. Destiny Herr, Western, 22:11 at Culver Academies

9. Cami Caldwell, Western, 22:22 at Culver Academies

9. Emily Slaughter, Eastern, 22:22 at Maconaquah

