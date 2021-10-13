XC_sectional_0009.JPG

Western freshman Madelyn Shoaff, right, passes Winamac freshman Kadence Hoover in the final stretch of the Logansport Cross Country Sectional’s girls race on Saturday. Shoaff finished in eighth place, in 21:43, to help the Panthers take the team title.

 Jonah Hinebaugh | For the Kokomo Tribune

The following are the top 10 Howard County cross country times for the 2021 season through the Logansport Sectional. The lists are compiled by Ricke Stucker.

Boys

1. Pete Bradshaw (12) Western 16:52 at Tipton

2. Collin Keesling (12) Kokomo 17:05 at Harrison

3. Caleb Champion (11) NW 17:26 at Tipton

3. Isaiah Kanable (12) NW 17:26 at Maconaquah

5. Caden Lechner (12) NW 17:40 at Tipton

6. Charlie Conkle (11) Western 17:44 at Maconaquah

7. Matt McGriff (11) NW 18:13 at Tipton

8. Colin Feazel (11) NW 18:17 at Tipton

9. Gunnar LaShure (11) NW 18:19 at IWU

10. Taylor Rathbun (12) Western 18:28 at Tipton

Girls

1. Hannah Moore (10) NW 18:13 at Tipton

2. Julynne Spidell (12) Kokomo 19:35 at Harrison

3. Hattie Harlow (9) Western 20:40 at Maconaquah

4. Lauren Bradley (10) Western 21:10 at Maconaquah

5. Madelyn Shoaff (9) Western 21:25 at Culver Academies

6. Courtney Adams (9) NW 21:42 at Maconaquah

7. Ava Kantz (9) Eastern 21:52 at Maconaquah

8. Destiny Herr (11) Western 22:11 at Culver Academies

9. Cami Caldwell (11) Western 22:22 at Culver Academies

9. Emily Slaughter (11) Eastern 22:22 at Maconaquah

