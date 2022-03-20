KT logo basketball

The North Central Conference on Sunday announced its all-conference selections for boys basketball.

Kokomo had three players selected. Sophomore center Flory Bidunga and junior guard/forward Shayne Spear made the 15-player first team and junior guard Zavion Bellamy made the six-player second team.

Anderson’s Donnie Bowling, a former KHS standout player, won Coach of the Year after leading the Indians to the league title.

