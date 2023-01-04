Western freshman guard Carter Biggs puts up a shot against Lafayette Central Catholic on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Biggs scored a team-high 11 points off the bench to help Western beat LCC 51-44.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Outside spark
BOYS BB: 3-point shooting powers Western past LCC
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — Any time Western’s boys basketball team needed a lifeline Tuesday night, the Panthers repeatedly found it outside. The Panthers got six 3-pointers in the first half — including five from bench players — and nine for the game in a 51-44 victory over Lafayette Central Catholic at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Western (6-5) found itself down 15-10 with 3:25 left before halftime and hadn’t scored in nearly seven minutes when a barrage of 3s powered the Panthers into the lead. Ian Thurston hit one to narrow the lead with 3:04 left before halftime, and Logan Nelson hit one 40 seconds later. Mitchell Dean hit two free throws and the Panthers were up 18-15.
Western's Ian Thurston heads between LCC defense to the basket.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Patrick Hobson puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western freshman guard Carter Biggs puts up a shot against Lafayette Central Catholic on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Biggs scored a team-high 11 points off the bench to help Western beat LCC 51-44.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Aidan Quillen and LCC's Tanner Fields go after a rebound.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Ian Thurston puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mitchell Dean puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mitchell Dean and LCC's Albert Schwartz get tangled up on a rebound.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mitchell Dean throws a pass.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Ian Thurston throws a pass.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Ian Thurston puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mitchell Dean dunks.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Dylan Hightower heads down the court.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Aidan Quillen puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Logan Nelson puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Hudson Biggs throws a pass.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
LCC’s Tanner Fields tied the game at 18-all with a 3 of his own, but Dean threw down a dunk for a 20-18 Western advantage and the Panthers held the lead the rest of the game. Nelson and Carter Biggs each hit a 3 in the final minute of the half and Western held a 26-18 lead at halftime.
Western coach Mike Lewis said the impact of those 3-pointers in the first half was “huge, absolutely. We hadn’t been shooting the ball well. We knew those guys were capable, but for them to come in and shoot the thing with confidence was obviously very important because, like I said, the game favors toughness and I thought Central Catholic was the tougher team [Tuesday] night.”
Carter Biggs, Nelson and Aidan Quillen combined for five 3-pointers off the bench in the first half to go with the one from Thurston, a starting guard. LCC coach Drake Barrett used the same word to describe the impact of Western’s 9-2 advantage from beyond the arc for the game.
“Huge. I don’t think we hit very many. And I know they hit three or four in the second quarter to kind of swing momentum,” Barrett said. “We didn’t shoot very well from the free throw line either [4 of 12]. That kills you at the end of the game when they’re hitting 3s and you’re missing free throws and you’re missing 3s too.”
Western led 35-32 after three quarters, then held off LCC in the final frame. The Knights trimmed the lead to a point at 37-36 with 4:40 left, then Carter Biggs answered with another 3 at 4:24 to push the lead back out. LCC got within three points on two more occasions and had chances to tie, but Western sealed the game up. Western was 9 of 10 from the line in the final frame with Dylan Hightower going 5 for 6 in the final minute.
“I thought we just found a way,” Lewis said. “We didn’t necessarily play our best — credit to them, I thought they were the more physical basketball team, I thought they played with more sense of urgency. I was really disappointed in our pursuit of loose balls, I was really disappointed in our intent to defensive rebound, I thought they really hurt us on the glass. But the redeeming thing of this game is we had some guys come in off the bench and play huge minutes for us.
“Carter Biggs, a freshman, was absolutely huge down the stretch and then Logan Nelson came in the first half and really, really sparked us with his shooting and energy. We have guys ready when their number’s called and those guys were ready.”
Biggs led Western with 11 points and Nelson scored 10 as the Panther bench accounted for 24 points. Dean scored eight, Thurston seven, and Patrick Hobson and Dylan Hightower had five each. Dean had nine rebounds, Thurston seven and Hudson Biggs six.
“We had some kids come in and make some big free throws,” Lewis said. “Hightower was really big from the free throw line, Carter Biggs and then Ian Thurston. To ice the game like that you’ve got to be able to take care of the basketball and win at the free throw line.”
Tanner Fields scored 20 points for Lafayette Central Catholic (4-5) and Albert Schwartz scored 13. No other Knight had more than four.
“They made some timely shots,” Barrett said. “We missed a couple boxouts for them to get second chances and they were swinging it around to get a couple open looks that were key in the second half to extend their lead. We had our opportunities, got some open looks ourselves and they just wouldn’t fall down for us.”
LCC forced Western into 17 turnovers compared to just eight for the Knights, but that wasn’t enough to turn the game — but it was a concern for Lewis.
“Ultimately we have to value the basketball,” he said. “That’s an area that we’re still continuing to grow and we have to get better at because teams are going to continue to bring the pressure. But when we do that, I think we’re tough to guard in the halfcourt because of Mitchell’s presence inside and then our guys’ willingness to cut hard and share the basketball.”
