LAFAYETTE — Class 4A No. 7-ranked Kokomo overcame a nearly seven-minute scoring drought in the second half to maintain its place atop the North Central Conference boys basketball standings Friday night.
Patrick Hardimon shared game-high scoring honors with 13 points, while Flory Bidunga contributed 12 points and 16 rebounds in the Wildkats’ 49-43 victory over Lafayette Jeff at the Crawley Center.
Anderson crushed McCutcheon 78-34 to keep pace in the conference, a half-game behind Kokomo (13-4, 6-0 NCC).
After 12 minutes with eight lead changes and five ties, the final four minutes saw the Wildkats take the lead for good. Bidunga scored seven points during a 12-1 run that ended the half with Kokomo taking a 30-20 lead.
“We talked about trying to get stops and we were able to do that in the second quarter,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “I thought we picked up our intensity. We were able to make them uncomfortable.”
Kokomo was called for just two fouls in the first half, mainly because the Bronchos seldom took the ball anywhere near Bidunga. Lafayette Jeff took six shots inside the 3-point arc, scoring 15 of its points from long range.
Meanwhile, the Wildkats were 11 of 20 inside the 3-point line. The halftime margin could have been larger but Kokomo only scored five points off 10 Lafayette Jeff fouls.
Kokomo’s lead grew to as many as 14 points in the third quarter. But with a 42-29 lead after two Hardimon free throws, the basket was closed for the Wildkats during the next 6:56.
That allowed Lafayette Jeff (10-7) to close within 44-41 on an Ethan Smith 3-pointer with 3:29 to play.
“I thought the second half we kind of went through the motions a little bit and let them get some confidence,” Peckinpaugh said.
Reis Beard ended the drought with a driving layup that made it 44-41 with 3:19 to go. After a pair of free throws by Ah’Keem Wilson drew Lafayette Jeff within 45-43 with 1:39 remaining, the Bronchos had two chances to tie, but misfired on a pair of 3-pointers.
Shayne Spear, Zavion Bellamy and Beard combined to close out the victory with four free throws. Kokomo outscored Lafayette Jeff 12-3 at the free throw line but shot just 48 percent from the line and 42.9 percent from the field.
Seemingly intimidated by Bidunga’s 6-foot-10 presence, Lafayette Jeff took 27 3-point shots compared to 17 from inside the arc. The Bronchos made eight 3s and eight 2s to shoot 36.4% from the field.
“He does a really good job making people change their offense,” Peckinpaugh said of Bidunga, who had Purdue and Butler coaches at the game. “We don’t give up too many layups. He’s just such a great shot blocker.”
Bellamy and Spear finished with nine points apiece. Lafayette Jeff sixth-man Keygan Martin had 13 points and Devion Penny added 10 despite a night of foul trouble.
Kokomo hosts Lewis Cass at 7:30 tonight and returns to North Central Conference play Thursday night at Indianapolis Tech.
With six games remaining in the regular season, Peckinpaugh is looking for improvement during the final weeks.
“We have to find that killer instinct, find that desire to get better,” he said. “This is the time you can separate yourself from others.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.