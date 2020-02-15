Lewis Cass players Isaac Chambers, left, and Easton Good celebrate after the Kings’ overtime victory over Western on Friday night at Walton. Good hit a 3-pointer with :11 remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's pick
Fight to the finish
BOYS BB: After Good’s clutch shot, Kings surge past Panthers
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
WALTON — With only 18 seconds left and staring at a three-point deficit, Lewis Cass’ boys basketball team didn’t have any time left for hesitation or indecision Friday night.
The Kings moved quickly upcourt into the offense and found their intended option stymied by Western’s defense, but Cass guard Easton Good sensed open air.
1 of 32
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Cass’ Isaac Chambers celebrates after their win in overtime. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Cass’ Isaac Chambers shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Cass’ Tyson Johnson shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Cass’ Austin Holt puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Cass’ Easton Good shoots a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Cass’ Gabe Eurit takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Cass’ Tyson Johnson takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Western’s Nathaniel Liddell puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Cass’ Garrett McLeland and Tyson Good put up defense on Western’s Dylan Bryant. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Western’s Cooper Jarvis puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Western’s Evan Kretz puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Western’s Nathaniel Liddell puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Cass’ Isaac Chambers, left, and Tyson Good, right, go up for a rebound alongside Western’s Dylan Bryant. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Cass’ Tristin Miller, Tyson Good, and Tyson Johnson smile as the clock winds down in overtime. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass players Isaac Chambers, left, and Easton Good celebrate after the Kings’ overtime victory over Western on Friday night at Walton. Good hit a 3-pointer with :11 remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Cass vs Western boys BB
1 of 32
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Cass’ Isaac Chambers celebrates after their win in overtime. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Cass’ Isaac Chambers shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Cass’ Tyson Johnson shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Cass’ Austin Holt puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Cass’ Easton Good shoots a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Cass’ Gabe Eurit takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Cass’ Tyson Johnson takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Western’s Nathaniel Liddell puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Cass’ Garrett McLeland and Tyson Good put up defense on Western’s Dylan Bryant. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Western’s Cooper Jarvis puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Western’s Evan Kretz puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Western’s Nathaniel Liddell puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Cass’ Isaac Chambers, left, and Tyson Good, right, go up for a rebound alongside Western’s Dylan Bryant. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Cass’ Tristin Miller, Tyson Good, and Tyson Johnson smile as the clock winds down in overtime. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass players Isaac Chambers, left, and Easton Good celebrate after the Kings’ overtime victory over Western on Friday night at Walton. Good hit a 3-pointer with :11 remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-14-20 Cass vs Western boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“We were trying to get a quick two pointer to go down and we were going to foul after that,” Good said. “They took away the baseline and I couldn’t get the 2 so I stepped back, shot the 3. It looked good.”
It was good. Good hit a triple with 11 seconds left to tie the game at 54-all.
“Once it went in, it was all emotion,” he said. “I didn’t know what to do, I just started going crazy.”
What Cass did was keep grinding on defense. Western’s Kyle Sanders got a good look at a 19-foot jumper to end regulation but it rimmed away and the game went to overtime. In overtime, Cass took over. The Kings didn’t allow Western to score in OT and the Kings emerged with a 67-54 victory.
“Sanders, he got a good shot at the end — he’s a great pull-up shooter,” Good said. “I knew he had a chance to make that. He ended up missing short but his could have gone in too.
“In overtime, we really, really wanted to play defense. They didn’t score I don’t think. We try to take pride in our defense. Sometimes we relax on D, but we want to be a defensive team. So I think we just picked up our D.”
In overtime, Cass freshman Tyson Good put the Kings ahead when he rattled in a mid-range jumper. Easton Good made six free throws, Tyson Good got a fast break bucket and a couple free throws, and Isaac Chambers hit a freebie. On the other end, Western was 0 of 8 from the field in overtime.
That settled a game with a couple big momentum swings in the third and fourth quarters. Western got a driving hoop-and-harm from Nathaniel Liddell with 2:11 left in the third quarter to cut Cass’ lead to 38-37, but he was assessed a technical foul after the play. Cass responded by scoring the next seven points to go up 45-37.
The Kings were again ahead by eight at 48-40 with 3:35 left in regulation when Western stormed back, forcing four turnovers in less than three minutes to take a 52-51 lead on back-to-back hoops by Liddell, then the Panthers went up 54-51 after two Liddell free throws with 18 seconds left. That set the stage for Cass’ tying 3-pointer to send the game to OT.
“We talk about toughness — we’re a physically tough team — but what I saw [Friday] was mental toughness,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said. “When things didn’t go well, they didn’t go in the toilet. We lost that eight-point [lead]. It wasn’t any coaching genius, it was Easton Good making a play and he hits a 3. It’s just exciting to get a conference win, get that monkey off our back.”
Cass improved to 11-7 overall and finished 1-3 in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division. Western (12-6) finished 0-4 in the division for the third time since joining the league five years ago.
“I’m disappointed with the way we executed in overtime, but I was really proud of our resilience in the fourth quarter that put ourselves in position to win the game in regulation,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “We had a hand in [Easton Good’s] face, he just made a fantastic shot.”
Easton Good finished with a game-high 24 points and hit 10 of 11 free throws. Tyson Johnson scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Tyson Good scored 13 and Austin Holt six. Tyson Good grabbed seven rebounds and Tyson Johnson six.
Liddell led Western with 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and 8 of 9 from the line. Evan Kretz and Sanders each scored nine points.
Kyle Johnson liked his squad hitting 20 of 25 free throws — noting that the Kings hit more freebies than Western got. He noted a big lift from Tyson Good in overtime, and Tyson Johnson’s work all evening in guarding Sanders.
The Panthers struggled from outside. Western was 3 of 7 from 3-point land in the first half, then didn’t hit another, finishing 3 of 18. Lewis pointed to Cass’ offensive rebounding — including three second-chance hoops in the first quarter — and the Kings’ clean looks at the rim as problems for Western.
“I thought we got decent shots,” Lewis said. “We didn’t shoot it well, but if we take care of what we’re supposed to take care of on the glass and not letting guys cut over our face we’re able to sustain a poor shooting night.”
Easton Good said a key to victory was his squad’s resilience after Liddell led Western’s charge in the fourth quarter. It was Cass’ first HC division victory since the 2016-17 season.
“That’s something we talk about is storms are going to happen in a game,” he said. “There’s going to be ups and downs and you’ve got to carry the momentum when you have it, and you’ve got to gain momentum when you don’t have it. And I think we did that.
“Man, this is the first conference win for me in a long time. It feels amazing. I’m happy I got to do it with all my teammates and they were a part of it, because they help so much.”
In the Hoosier Conference crossover games next Friday, Cass will play in the seventh-place game and Western will play in the ninth-place game. Their opponents will be determined by the Rensselaer-Benton Central game on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.