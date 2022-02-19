Kokomo guard Reis Beard goes in for a layup in the third quarter of the Kats’ game Anderson in North Central Conference action Friday night at Memorial Gym. The Indians beat the Kats 78-58 to cap a perfect NCC season.
SHOW OF FORCE
BOYS BB: Anderson’s guards dominate in win at Kokomo
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Anderson’s boys basketball team capped a perfect run through the North Central Conference in emphatic fashion Friday as the Indians rocked Kokomo 78-58 in Memorial Gym.
The Class 4A No. 13-ranked Indians finished a perfect 9-0 in winning their first NCC championship since 2006 and their 17th all-time, tying Kokomo for third in all-time titles behind Marion (21) and Muncie Central (20).
The Indians had clinched the outright title Tuesday when they beat Richmond 64-60.
“It says a lot about the team,” said Anderson coach Don Bowling, who starred at Kokomo as a player. “I don’t think we played as well as we could Tuesday night. We told them that the tournament starts [Friday]. We told them that [Thursday] when we were practicing. We said, ‘We can’t lose any more games. We’re trying to make a run so it starts [Friday]. We need to be laser focused.’
“I don’t think we had to get up too much for Kokomo because we knew they were a good team,” he added.
Anderson’s backcourt was the difference. Ahmere Carson scored 39 points, dished four assists and took three steals. Tyrell Wills scored 10 points and backup Kedric Anderson scored eight points. The trio combined to make 16 of 25 shots from the floor.
Carson and the Indians (18-4 overall) found success attacking Kokomo center Flory Bidunga off the dribble. Bidunga is the state’s leading shot blocker, and he had six swats against the Indians. But as the game wore on, the Indians repeatedly drove right at Bidunga, got into his chest and finished or drew fouls — and sometimes both. On back-to-back scores midway through the third quarter, the Indians had hoop-and-harm 3-point plays, breaking the game open and sending Bidunga to the bench with four fouls.
“In the summer, I go to the kids’ AAU games and watch. I knew they had been against 6-10, 7-foot guys and they’re used to getting into them,” Bowling said. “I was like, ‘I don’t think anyone else attacks [Bidunga] like we’re going to attack him.’ And nothing against him, I think he is a great player, but all this year, people have been going away from him. We’re like, ‘We’re going after him.’”
Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said the Kats’ simply had no answer for the Indians’ physical backcourt.
“That doesn’t get fixed in a year,” he said. “We have to sell out to the weight room to be able to compete with the top-10 teams in the state. I think we’re getting close to being able to do that; obviously it didn’t look like that [Friday]. ... We just have to get physically tougher to be able to compete with the top of the top.”
The first quarter was close. After four ties and three lead changes, the Indians closed the quarter with a 15-12 lead. They pushed to a 38-27 halftime lead at which point they had made 13 of 13 free-throw attempts and committed only two turnovers.
The Indians quickly pulled away in the third quarter by attacking the Kats offensively and pressuring the Kats defensively. The combination led to 10-of-13 shooting and a 63-44 at the close of the quarter.
Kokomo came no closer than 15 in the final quarter.
Bidunga led Kokomo (13-7, 5-3 NCC) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Zion Bellamy and Brandon Bennett scored 11 points apiece, with Bennett offering good minutes when Bidunga was out of the game. Zavion Bellamy had five assists.
Kokomo hosts Arsenal Tech on Wednesday to close NCC play.
“It will be another good test for us,” Peckinpaugh said. “We have to figure out how to beat teams with big, strong guards. Both [sectional opponents] Harrison and Jeff have that kind of backcourt where they can cause some havoc with their length and strength in the backcourt, which we don’t have.”
