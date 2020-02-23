Peru’s boys basketball squad topped Taylor 62-55 Saturday night at Center Court.
Michael Chandler led the Bengal Tigers (15-6) with 21 points, Daunte Majors scored 15, Treyden Curtis 12 and Matthew Ross eight. Peru led 15-8 after a quarter, 33-23 at halftime and 51-37 after three quarters before fending off the Titans in the final frame.
“The difference in the game was simply defensive rebounding,” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said. “I don’t know how many offensive rebounds they got, and a handful of them were putbacks. We actually cut [the lead] to three with two minutes to go and couldn’t finish. We had to foul and Daunte Majors hit all eight of his free throws in the fourth quarter.”
Toric Spires led Taylor with 26 points and Ryley Gilbert scored 16. The Titans fell to 3-15 and had a two-game winning streak snapped.
“I’m happy with where we’re at, we’re becoming more of a team,” Bentzler said. “I thought we just got a little bit rattled late and made a couple bad decisions and took some bad shots. But overall I can’t be unhappy. That’s a Peru team that stayed with Kokomo, stayed with Tipton. That’s a good basketball team.”
K0KOMO 83, FORT WAYNE NORTH 57
Kokomo (8-14) broke a two-game losing streak with the 26-point win over visiting Fort Wayne North (1-19).
The Wildkats had double-doubles by R.J. Ogleby (17 points and 14 rebounds) and Jackson Richards (16 points and 12 rebounds). Bobby Wonnell led Kokomo in scoring with 20 points.
Rodney Woods led Fort Wayne North with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Green added 17 points.
For the game, Kokomo led 21-16 at the end of one, and 41-26 at halftime before dominating the third quarter for a 68-38 lead.
WESTERN 64, LCC 56
A day after Class A No. 5 Lafayette Central Catholic won the championship game of the Hoosier Conference, Western knocked off the league champs with a victory at LCC.
LCC led 31-30 at halftime and 41-39 after three quarters but Western took a 54-51 lead with 50.1 seconds left and extended the advantage in the final minute.
Western, which won the ninth-place game in the HC on Friday, improved to 13-7 overall and LCC fell to 18-4.
MADISON-GRANT 60, EASTERN 50
Justin Moore led the visitors with 18 points as Madison-Grant (11-9) won at Eastern.
Ethan Wilcox scored 18 points for the Comets (9-12), and Matt Arcari and Evan Monize each scored eight.
“It was a competitive game. It was tied up at halftime 25-all, both teams were getting up and down the floor, it was an aggressive game,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. The Argylls took a 41-35 lead after three quarters. “Madison Grant, they just had too many scorers on the floor and we missed some opportunities, we missed some free throws down the stretch that could have helped us.
“I was proud of our kids. They worked their butts off. They competed til the buzzer.”
TIPTON 52, FRANKFORT 47
Tipton (16-5) swept its weekend games with the five-point victory over Frankfort (5-15). The loss broke Frankfort’s two-game winning streak. Tipton led at halftime 29-26.
CARROLL 66, CLINTON CENTRAL 34
Carroll (12-8) improved to 3-4 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference with the win over Clinton Central (2-18, 0-8 HHC). Carroll led at halftime 37-14.
CULVER ACADEMY 78, MACONAQUAH 34
Class 4A No. 7 Culver Academy (15-4) is riding an 11-game winning streak. Maconaquah fell to 8-12.
Culver led at the end of the first quarter 21-6 and at halftime 42-16. After three the Braves trailed 58-24.
