Braden Smith’s perfect start powered Class 4A No. 9 Westfield to an 83-58 victory over 2A No. 6 Tipton in a battle of unbeatens at Westfield Saturday night.
Smith converted his first eight shots of the game and scored 22 points as the Shamrocks (6-0) staked themselves to a 26-13 first-quarter lead. Smith missed his first two shots of the game early in the second quarter but came back to score a layup off a steal and drain a 3-pointer. Cam Haffner and Eli Patchett each knocked down a pair of 3s as Westfield pushed its lead to 47-24 at the 1:28 mark of the second quarter. Tipton (8-1) got back-to-back 3s from Jayce Edwards and Mylan Swan to cut the lead to 47-30. But Nic DePasquale hit a 3 just before the buzzer to send the ‘Rocks into halftime with a 50-30 lead.
The teams combined to hit 16 3-pointers in the opening 16 minutes. Westfield was a scorching 11 of 14 from beyond the arc in the first two quarters. Tipton was 5 for 14 from 3 over that same span.
The Blue Devils outscored Westfield 16-14 in the third quarter. Dalton Money cashed in on a pair of 3s, while Ben Humrichous added a 3 of his own. Jayce Edwards converted an old-fashioned 3-point play and added two free throws as Tipton trailed WF 64-46 entering the fourth quarter. Tipton’s Noah Wolfe and Nate Powell took over guarding Smith and limited him to just two points in the third period but the Rocks got six from Haffner.
Jayce Edwards meshed two more free throws to start the fourth quarter and Wolfe scored five points, including a 3-pointer that pulled the Blue Devils to within 66-53 with 5:44 remaining in the game. Smith’s layup off a give-and-go started a 13-2 rally that allowed Westfield to put the game away. Patchett drained the final two of his four 3s during that run, including one that put the hosts up 79-55 with 2:27 left to play in the game.
Smith finished with 35 points on 13-of-18 firing from the field and 3 of 3 work at the line. He drained six of his nine 3-point attempts.
Haffner added 17 points, while Patchett was 4-for-4 from 3 to add 12 points.
Jayce Edwards led the Blue Devils scoring a career-high 15 points. Wolfe added 11 points. Cory Vonfeldt finished with eight points and Humrichous was limited to seven points but did pull down eight boards and dished out five assists.
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
LOGANSPORT 43, MACONAQUAH 42
Both coaches agreed their squads weren’t quite as sharp as the night before when Maconaquah won at Northwestern and Logansport went toe-to-toe with Lafayette Jeff for four quarters on Friday night.
So Logansport versus Maconaquah on Saturday night turned into a low scoring, defensive battle at the Berry Bowl. In the end the Berries were able to hold on for a 43-42 win.
The Braves had two good looks that could have given them the lead late. Sam Bourne had a shot in the post roll around the rim and off with 13 seconds left. Following a missed free throw by Logansport, Brayden Betzner had an open look from 3 that could have given the Braves the win but it hit back iron.
The Braves took their first lead since the first quarter on a Bourne basket with 1:15 left to make it 42-41. But Malachi Pearson answered with a pull-up jumper with 40 seconds remaining to give the Berries the lead for good.
The Berries led 19-8 midway through the second quarter before the Braves got to within 24-17 at halftime. Pearson drilled a 3 at the buzzer for the Berries to put them up seven.
Logan built a 33-22 lead midway through the third but needed a putback basket by Caleb Crook at the buzzer to take a 37-34 lead into the fourth.
Pearson finished with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals for Logan. Evan Hassett scored 13. Crook added seven.
Cole Borden scored 12 to lead the Braves. Hayden Maiben had nine, Bourne had eight and Betzner added six.
Beau Wicker, for the Kokomo Tribune
WARSAW 57, KOKOMO 38
Warsaw outscored the Wildkats 19-9 in the second quarter to take a 31-17 lead into halftime and pulled away for a win at Grace College.
Warsaw (7-1) relied on balance as four players had between eight and 11 points, led by Luke Adamiec’s 11.
Bobby Wonnell led Kokomo (3-4) with 10 points. Savion Barrett added eight and R.J. Oglesby and Shayne Spear scored six each.
NW 72, ELWOOD 32
The Purple Tigers controlled the action and emerged with a comfortable victory at Elwood (0-7). Tayson Parker led the Tigers (6-2) with 25 points and Eli Edwards added 13.
PERU 74, SOUTHWOOD 57
The Bengal Tigers improved to 3-0 in Three Rivers Conference play and 5-1 overall with the home victory. Southwood fell to 1-1 in the TRC and 2-4 overall.
