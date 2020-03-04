Hoosier Hysteria was alive and well Tuesday night at Winamac.
In a game where Lewis Cass standout Easton Good scored 40 points and the Kings scored 74 as a team, it still wasn’t enough against a Winamac team that entered sectional play on a six-game losing streak.
The Warriors simply could not miss. They rode a red-hot shooting night to defeat the Kings 88-74 in the opening game of the Class 2A Winamac Sectional.
Will Larkin had 31 points to lead the Warriors (8-15), and unlike their first meeting against the Kings (13-10) a month ago, Larkin had teammates step up and have a big game.
Russell Compton had 22 points, Shayden May scored 15 and Trent Fox added nine for the Warriors.
The Kings won the rebounding battle 35-25 and the turnover battle 19-13. But they could not overcome the Warriors’ red-hot shooting.
The Warriors shot 24 of 35 from the field for the game (69%), 9 of 11 from 3-point range (82%) and 31 of 35 from the foul line (89%).
Good missed three of the Kings’ last four games of the regular season with a sprained ankle but was able to come back strong on Tuesday. His 40 points kept the Kings in it but they could never get over the hump.
Jared Parish swished in a 3 at the buzzer to give the Warriors a 41-28 lead at halftime.
The Kings pulled to within 52-47 late in the third quarter when a pair of Kings collided attempting to steal an inbounds and the ball bounced right back to May, who scored on a three-point play to put the Warriors up 55-47 at the end of three in what was sort of a microcosm of the game.
The Kings were never able to get any closer than eight points in the fourth quarter as the Warriors protected the ball and hit their free throws down the stretch.
Isaac Chambers added 15 points for the Kings, who were without standout athletes Gabe Eurit and Joey Humphrey due to shoulder injuries.
Beau Wicker, for the Kokomo Tribune
TIPTON 57, SHERIDAN 40
Not their best performance of the year but Tipton’s Blue Devils did more than enough to advance past the opening game of Class 2A Blackford Sectional.
The senior duo of Ben Humrichous and Noah Wolfe combined for 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead Tipton to a 57-40 victory over Sheridan.
The Blue Devils (18-5) advance to Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal against Eastbrook (1-21).
“Your goal in tournament play is always to advance to the next game and fortunately, we’ve been able to do that,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “We’re a team that advanced against an opponent that was highly motivated and very focused.”
Humrichous finished with game-high honors of 19 points and 10 rebounds. He shot 7 of 11 from the field, all field-goal attempts coming inside 10 feet. He also meshed 5 of 7 free throws.
Wolfe, meanwhile, scored all 11 of his points in the second half. He took just one shot in the first half as he spent the final 5:23 of the opening half on the bench with two fouls. Wolfe then went 5 for 7 from the field in the second half and like Humrichous, all of his shot attempts were inside 10 feet.
Kyle Edan scored 12 points and Nolan Buckner 10 to lead the Blackhawks (5-18). Both scored all their points in the second half.
• Luke Brown scored a game-high 34 points to lead Blackford to an 82-69 victory over Madison-Grant in Tuesday’s second game.
The Bruin junior guard also scored his 2,000th career point in the win. He reached the milestone on the first of two free throws with :55 remaining in the game. He scored three more points after that and now has 2,003 for his career.
Max Wors added 24 points for the Bruins (19-5), who will play Taylor in Friday’s second semifinal.
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
ROSSVILLE 63, CARROLL 58
Carroll’s comeback bid came up short against Rossville in the Class 2A Western Boone Sectional opener.
Down 25-13 after the first quarter and 41-25 at halftime, the Cougars closed to within 48-37 by the end of the third quarter, and they kept coming in the final stanza. The Cougars cut it to three in the final minute before the Hornets put it away.
Carroll finished 12-11, ending a streak of four sub-.500 seasons.
WES-DEL 61, TRI-CENTRAL 54
Tri-Central’s turnaround season came to an end with the loss to Wes-Del in the Class A Wes-Del Sectional’s opening game.
The Trojans finished 15-8, their first winning season since 2014-15. They had a 10-win improvement from last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.