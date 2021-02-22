Carroll’s boys basketball team rolled past Tri-County 74-58 Saturday night at Flora for its 18th straight victory
Jaden Harness scored 22 points to lead the Cougars in their home finale. Harness poured in 19 points in the first half to power the Cougars to a 39-22 halftime advantage.
Carroll (19-1) backed Harness with balance. Jake Skinner scored 13 points, Kaleb Meek had 10 points, Owen Duff had nine, Ethan Duff had eight and Will Eldridge chipped in seven.
Carroll finished a perfect 10-0 in home games. The Cougars visit Western on Tuesday before closing the regular season with a visit to Eastern on Friday for a Hoosier Heartland Conference clash. Carroll already has clinched at least a share of the HHC title and can take it outright by beating Eastern. Eastern (5-1 HHC) can take a share with victories over Carroll and Sheridan this week.
BEECH GROVE 42, WESTERN 40
Western suffered a tough loss as Beech Grove’s Jaydn Curry hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the visiting Hornets the win in a matchup of defending Class 3A sectional champions.
The Panthers (15-6) held a 40-39 lead and possession of the ball, but they missed the front end of a one-and-one with :05 remaining and the Hornets (14-5) rebounded and called a timeout. Curry’s 3-pointer from the top of the key ended it.
“Very good Beech Grove team,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “Tough shooting night for ours.”
Nathaniel Liddell led Western with 13 points. Evan Kretz had 10 and Kyle Sanders had nine.
Western hosts Carroll on Tuesday to close the regular season.
F.W. NORTH 59, KOKOMO 57
For the third time this season, Kokomo dropped a two-point decision, this time in a road game against Fort Wayne North.
R.J Oglesby led the Wildkats (6-14) in scoring with 15 points. Jackson Richards had nine points, nine rebounds and two assists. Dashaun Coleman had nine points and three assists.
Also for the Kats, Torian Smith had six points and five assists and Shayne Spear had three assists.
The Kats previously lost by two to Mississinewa on Dec. 19 and to Zionsville on Jan. 2.
Kokomo closes the regular season with a road trip to Huntington North on Friday and a home game against South Bend Washington on Saturday
M-G 56, EASTERN 38
Madison-Grant outscored visiting Eastern 23-7 in the third quarter to break away.
“It was a good game until five minutes to go in the third quarter,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. “It was 28-24 MG, then they finished the quarter on a 19-2 run.”
The Argylls (18-3) showed good offensive balance. Justin Moore scored 15 points, Grant Brown scored 14 and Kaden Howell had 13.
Evan Monize led Eastern (11-8) with 14 points. Drew Monize had seven points and Brayden Richmond had five points, eight rebounds and four assists.
The Comets close the regular season with three games this week — at Wabash on Tuesday, at home against Carroll on Friday in a huge Hoosier Heartland Conference game and at Sheridan on Saturday. Eastern can take a share of the HHC title with victories over Carroll and Sheridan.
DELTA 51, MAC 41
Maconaquah took a 23-18 lead into halftime, but Delta outscored the visiting Braves 17-4 in the third quarter to take control.
“We picked up Delta to replace a game that we lost. We knew Delta would be a tough matchup and one of the best teams on our schedule,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “Our defense stepped it up in the first half holding them to 18 points. We did a good job on their leading scorer [Brady Hunt], holding him to 14 points with six of those coming late in the game from us pressing. Feenix Kile did a great job of defending him and the rest of our team did a good job of doubling him. He normally averages 22 points.”
Hayden Maiben led the Braves (10-10) with 22 points and Bauer Maple scored 10.
The Braves close the regular season with two Three Rivers Conference games. They host Whitko on Wednesday and host Rochester on Friday.
